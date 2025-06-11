A new agentic AI team within Amazon Robotics will focus on building an AI framework to facilitate the next step in our

robotics evolution

—adding the ability for robots to hear, understand natural language, reason about it, and act autonomously. Imagine if operators could communicate directly with a robot in our fulfillment centers and say, “Pick all items in the yellow tote to your left and place them in the gray tote,” or “Load the trailer with all totes in the loading area.” By using Vision Language Models (VLM) and policies that drive robotic actions, instructions can be issued in plain speak. This will transform systems like

Proteus

—an autonomous mobile robot that moves customer orders—into versatile assistants capable of moving heavy objects in tight spaces, all while freeing up our employees to work on critical-thinking, problem-solving tasks.