5 ways Amazon is innovating to improve the experience of delivery drivers

While they have the option to wear Amazon-branded vests, Amazon Flex DPs use their own vehicles, so customers aren’t always aware they’re delivering Amazon orders. That’s why we recently started testing new products to create familiarity for Amazon Flex DPs with customers, which we believe will make a big impact.

We’re currently testing Amazon smile lights—small, portable lights in the shape of the iconic Amazon smile that can be easily affixed to the dash or sun visor of a vehicle, indicating to customers the vehicle is making customer deliveries. We’re also testing Amazon decals that stick onto the side of a vehicle, further indicating the driver is delivering packages for Amazon. Early results from these two pilots show that 90% of the DPs surveyed felt safer while making deliveries, and over 80% of drivers felt more identifiable by customers. We know how important vehicle identification is to drivers, but we also know that once the driver gets out of the vehicle, it’s just as important that they are clearly identifiable and can be seen to avoid any misunderstanding with customers and the community. This is why we’ll also pilot light-up branded logo vests that Amazon Flex DPs can wear while delivering packages.