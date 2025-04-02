Nothing is more important than the safety of our people, partners, and the communities we serve.
This extends to delivering your packages. Delivery Service Partner (DSP) drivers participate in a three-day hands-on and immersive training at one of our delivery stations set up with one of Amazon's Driver Academy before they hit the road. They learn essential skills that keep them—and the communities they serve—safe while they deliver your orders.
Delivery fundamentals include how to properly and safely leave a package, handle pet encounters, safely exit a vehicle, load and unload vans, inspect vehicles, as well as prevent slipping, tripping, falling during deliveries, and more.
“We initially launched the Driver Academy in Colorado in 2022 and discovered that more interactive and engaging training significantly improved safety, not only for drivers, but also for the community," said Dave Alperson, VP of Amazon Logistics in North America. "Building off that success, we started expanding the model throughout the country, with the goal to support even more drivers.”
More than 16,000 DSP drivers were trained in the last quarter of 2024 across 19 academies. Over the past year, overall driver behavior and safety compliance improved in the regions where driver academies were launched, showing a 44.6% reduction in speeding violations, 6.7% improvement in distraction rate, and 23.3% improvement in following distance violations.
Based on the positive impact and enthusiastic feedback from drivers, Amazon will expand the program by launching more than 70 new training academies across its U.S. delivery network—bringing enhanced safety training to thousands more drivers nationwide.
How drivers learn
Drivers learn in a variety of ways at the academy, such as in traditional classrooms and using virtual reality headsets in controlled environments. Larger locations offer driving simulators and mock towns, where drivers can make deliveries in different situations, at houses, apartment complexes, mail rooms, and more.
These all teach drivers about safety procedures on the road, including how to avoid distracted or fatigued driving, hazard detection, proper driving etiquette like signaling, following distance, and sharing the road.
One of the most impactful training modules is the slip-trip-fall simulator, where drivers are secured in safety harnesses and attempt to walk on slippery surfaces.
Here, drivers learn the marching technique to walk safely in these situations.
The goal at the training academy is simple: fully immerse drivers in as many different scenarios as possible to prepare them for delivering in the real world.
On the road
Tyquan Tyler recently went through the training in Tampa, Florida, and drives for REB Solutions, a DSP. While he had six years of experience driving commercial vehicles before driving for REB Solutions, Tyler says this training—particularly the virtual reality simulations—strengthened his knowledge of the job and set him up to be more comfortable on the road.
"I'm more of a physical learner," Tyler said. "When they did the VR training, they put you in this simulation where you're standing in somebody's yard, and they walk you through all the steps—figuring out if there's a dog on the premises, finding any trip hazards, how to hold your package when leaving the vehicle.
“I think that was very helpful. Reading slides is one thing, but the realism was amazing and that part really showed me a lot when getting out here in the field.”
Tyler applied what he learned just days into his job when he encountered a dog during one of his delivery stops. Tyler is allergic to dogs, but explained that he knew what to do in the situation because of his training.
"I was delivering to a house with three children playing outside, but I didn't notice there was a dog. This dog came out of nowhere," Tyler said. "The academy explained to us that if a dog runs up to you, whether it's angry or nice, do not pet it, and I noticed that this dog didn't run up aggressively at all. It was not barking. It actually had a toy in its mouth, so that kind of calmed me down."
Drivers also get acclimated with Amazon’s electric delivery vehicles. The training covers the unique aspects of these vehicles, including their regenerative braking systems, handling characteristics, and how to enter and exit them.
"They fully prepared me very much—100%," Tyler said of his experience. "All the way from dealing with dogs to using the delivery app on the phone."
Moving forward
The impact of this training extends far beyond Amazon's operations. Every day, thousands of Amazon DSP drivers navigate neighborhoods across the country, becoming a visible presence in the communities they serve.
“We ultimately want to see drivers excel on the road safely,” Alperson said. “By incorporating immersive learning and hands-on training, we're not only giving them the best tools for safe and successful operations, but also creating a more engaging and effective learning experience.”
As the Driver Academy continues to expand, each new graduate represents Amazon's commitment to ensuring not just efficient deliveries, but safer communities—one well-trained driver at a time.