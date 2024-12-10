Page overview

Frying Pan Tower, North Carolina, United States

1
Frying Pan Tower, North Carolina, United States
2
Gujarat, India
3
Hokkaido, Japan
4
Leh, India
5
Mackinac Island, Michigan, United States
6
Monhegan, Maine, United States
7
Murano, Italy
8
Okinawa, Japan
9
Old Faithful, Wyoming, United States
10
Paraisópolis, São Paulo, Brazil
11
Phantom Ranch, Arizona, United States
12
Sanibel Island, Florida, United States
13
Styria, Austria
14
North Pole, Alaska, United States
Frying Pan Tower, North Carolina, United States

How Amazon delivers to a tower more than 30 miles from shore
More than 30 miles off the coast of North Carolina, Frying Pan Tower is a piece of history that volunteers work to save from being claimed by the ocean. Learn how the people powering Amazon’s delivery network get packages to this remote landmark.

Images from the video of the process of delivering an Amazon package off the coast.
Gujarat, India

How this all-female delivery team breaks from tradition in India
No strangers to odd looks and antiquated thinking, the women of the all-female delivery stations in India are breaking stereotypes and blazing trails for women to follow in the future.

Four woman in India drive their mopeds to deliver Amazon packages.
Hokkaido, Japan

A story of tradition and trust in Japan
See how Amazon delivers to the remote, northernmost island of Japan’s four main islands.

Debo receives Amazon package
Leh, India

Amazon’s most extreme delivery
In “the land of high passes,” the challenges are as vast as the landscape.

A Buddhist monk in glasses and maroon-colored robes accepts an Amazon package from a uniformed delivery associate. The associate stands at street level and is flanked by a colorful mural. The monk stands in a doorway on the second of three steps that lead into the building behind him.Some of Amazon's regular customers in Leh, India are monks who live in mountaintop monasteries.
Mackinac Island, Michigan, United States
Watch how Amazon delivers to Mackinac Island, where motor vehicles have been banned for more than 120 years

Step back in time, and learn how Amazon manages holiday deliveries on Mackinac Island.

A woman loads Amazon packages on to a carriage pulled by two horses.
Monhegan, Maine, United States

How Amazon delivers to a remote island 10 miles off the coast of Maine
Sail on a World War II patrol boat as Amazon delivers to Monhegan, a small island off Maine’s coast. Watch the video to learn how the people powering Amazon’s delivery network get packages to this remote island.

Amazon packages travel by boat, vehicle, and are delivered directly to customers.
Murano, Italy

Follow an Amazon delivery through the Venetian Lagoon in Murano, Italy
Tradition and innovation meet on the journey of an Amazon package as it travels through the canals of the Venetian Lagoon.

Photos of an aerial view of the Lagoon and an Amazon delivery driver handing over a delivery to a customer at his doorstep.
Okinawa, Japan

How Amazon delivers to Japan's most remote islands
Discover how a new Amazon facility in Okinawa, Japan is helping karate instructors and other locals celebrate their culture with faster deliveries.

An Amazon delivery vehicle drives across a bridge over very blue ocean water.
Old Faithful, Wyoming, United States

Watch how Amazon delivers to customers in Yellowstone National Park during the winter
Hop on a special over-snow vehicle and trek through Yellowstone National Park as Amazon delivers to customers at Old Faithful in Wyoming.

An image of Amazon packages being delivered to Yellowstone National Park in the winter.
Paraisópolis, São Paulo, Brazil

Watch how Amazon delivers to customers in favelas across Brazil
In Paraisópolis, the second largest favela in São Paulo, customers can get their Amazon packages quickly, thanks to a logistics network that relies on AI and ML to deliver to these vulnerable communities—places where most online retailers don’t offer package delivery.

Amazon delivers to customers in favelas across Brazil
Phantom Ranch, Arizona, United States

How Amazon delivers to customers at the bottom of the Grand Canyon
Watch the video to learn how the people—and mules—powering Amazon’s delivery network get packages to Phantom Ranch, Arizona.

Mules ride behind front rider as they go down a trail in the Grand Canyon.
Sanibel Island, Florida, United States

How Amazon delivers to customers off the coast of Florida on Sanibel Island
See how Amazon Delivery Service Partners deliver to the island and help restore a sense of normalcy after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southwestern Florida.

Amazon delivers to Sanibel Island, Florida
Styria, Austria

Meet the skier delivering for Amazon in a remote Austrian village
You've probably heard of package delivery by moped, robot, or bicycle, but what about a delivery on skis?

Helmut Edelmaier delivers an Amazon package to a customer on the mountain.
North Pole, Alaska, United States

Watch Amazon bring holiday cheer with a special delivery to Santa and Mrs. Claus in North Pole, Alaska
Follow a delivery from a fulfillment center in the continental U.S. to North Pole, Alaska, to see how Amazon helps Santa and Mrs. Claus deliver magic during the holiday season.

Amazon delivers to Santa in North Pole