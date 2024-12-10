Page overview
Frying Pan Tower, North Carolina, United States
How Amazon delivers to a tower more than 30 miles from shore
More than 30 miles off the coast of North Carolina, Frying Pan Tower is a piece of history that volunteers work to save from being claimed by the ocean. Learn how the people powering Amazon’s delivery network get packages to this remote landmark.
How this all-female delivery team breaks from tradition in India
No strangers to odd looks and antiquated thinking, the women of the all-female delivery stations in India are breaking stereotypes and blazing trails for women to follow in the future.
A story of tradition and trust in Japan
See how Amazon delivers to the remote, northernmost island of Japan’s four main islands.
Amazon’s most extreme delivery
In “the land of high passes,” the challenges are as vast as the landscape.
Step back in time, and learn how Amazon manages holiday deliveries on Mackinac Island.
How Amazon delivers to a remote island 10 miles off the coast of Maine
Sail on a World War II patrol boat as Amazon delivers to Monhegan, a small island off Maine’s coast. Watch the video to learn how the people powering Amazon’s delivery network get packages to this remote island.
Follow an Amazon delivery through the Venetian Lagoon in Murano, Italy
Tradition and innovation meet on the journey of an Amazon package as it travels through the canals of the Venetian Lagoon.
How Amazon delivers to Japan's most remote islands
Discover how a new Amazon facility in Okinawa, Japan is helping karate instructors and other locals celebrate their culture with faster deliveries.
Watch how Amazon delivers to customers in Yellowstone National Park during the winter
Hop on a special over-snow vehicle and trek through Yellowstone National Park as Amazon delivers to customers at Old Faithful in Wyoming.
Watch how Amazon delivers to customers in favelas across Brazil
In Paraisópolis, the second largest favela in São Paulo, customers can get their Amazon packages quickly, thanks to a logistics network that relies on AI and ML to deliver to these vulnerable communities—places where most online retailers don’t offer package delivery.
How Amazon delivers to customers at the bottom of the Grand Canyon
Watch the video to learn how the people—and mules—powering Amazon’s delivery network get packages to Phantom Ranch, Arizona.
How Amazon delivers to customers off the coast of Florida on Sanibel Island
See how Amazon Delivery Service Partners deliver to the island and help restore a sense of normalcy after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southwestern Florida.
Meet the skier delivering for Amazon in a remote Austrian village
You've probably heard of package delivery by moped, robot, or bicycle, but what about a delivery on skis?
Watch Amazon bring holiday cheer with a special delivery to Santa and Mrs. Claus in North Pole, Alaska
Follow a delivery from a fulfillment center in the continental U.S. to North Pole, Alaska, to see how Amazon helps Santa and Mrs. Claus deliver magic during the holiday season.