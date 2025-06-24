As we continually work to improve the lives of all our customers, we’re announcing plans to expand the convenience and reliability of Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery to tens of millions of U.S. customers in more than 4,000 smaller cities, towns, and rural communities by the end of the year. After

delivering to Prime members at record-breaking speeds in 2023 and 2024

, we are continuing to innovate to deliver even faster in 2025. So far this year the number of items delivered the same or next day in the U.S. increased over 30% compared to the same period last year.