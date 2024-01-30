Amazon has created more U.S. jobs in the last decade than any other company—in the last five years alone, we’ve added more than 800,000 jobs. Among these roles, fulfillment and operations employees are on the frontlines of creating the delightful customer experience that Amazon is so known for.

That’s why Amazon ensures competitive pay for these critical positions. The average pay for customer fulfillment and operations roles is currently over $20.50 per hour, a more than 50% increase over five years. Depending on the position and location in the U.S., employees can earn between $17 and $28 per hour.

Amazon increases hourly wages every year. Over the last five years, we’ve invested more than $10 billion in hourly pay, and since 2023, we’ve invested $1.3 billion toward pay increases for customer fulfillment and operations employees.

"At Amazon, the invaluable contributions of our employees lie at the heart of our success,” said Ofori Agboka, Amazon’s VP of People, Experience & Technology (PXT). “With a commitment to good pay, comprehensive benefits, and skills training, we empower our workforce to achieve personal goals and pursue rewarding career paths. Investing in our employees means investing in their families, communities, and a brighter future for all.”



Types of jobs and sites at Amazon

Jobs in Amazon’s operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, and shipping customer orders, and are available in hundreds of cities and towns across America. These roles can be the start of a long-term career inside or outside the company, and we offer signing bonuses between $1,000 and $3,000 in select locations.

How Amazon deploys collaborative robots in its operations to benefit employees and customers 750,000 Amazon robots are doing the heavy lifting for our employees so they can deliver for customers. With the latest in AI, our technology makes our sites safer and enables employee upskilling. Read more

“I worked at a restaurant before joining Amazon in 2016, and I needed something with better pay and better hours so I could work on my music career,” said Connor Ragas, an area manager at a fulfillment center in Fall River, Massachusetts. Amazon’s flexible scheduling options allows him to continue working as a musician and composer, scoring music for film and TV.

Amazon opened more than 50 new fulfillment centers, delivery stations, and same-day delivery sites in the U.S. in 2023, resulting in hundreds or thousands of new job opportunities per site, depending on its size and location.

Additional benefits for fulfillment and operations employees

On top of competitive hourly pay, Amazon invests in a wide range of employee benefits, such as comprehensive health coverage and our prepaid education and skills training program, Career Choice. In 2023, we added several new benefit offerings, including a new emergency savings program and a financial assistance pilot program that helped save customer fulfillment and operations employees nearly $20 million—all available from day one of employment.

“The reason Career Choice was such a big pull for me is because I'm a first-generation college student, and I did not have the opportunity to go to college in a traditional way,” said Kayala Poppel, a safety specialist at a fulfillment center in Little Rock, Arkansas, who’s currently pursuing a college degree through Career Choice. “There are so many areas that you can go into at this company if you just look. I really liked the fact that I could not only go to college, but I could also learn skills. I want to bring my family up to a different level than what I had, and Amazon has made that possible for me.”

Employees looking to join Amazon for the first time or to come back as a rehire also receive improved on-the-job safety training. In 2023, Amazon enhanced our job-applicable safety training, along with developing an improved Powered Industrial Trucks (PIT) Training curriculum, designed specifically to boost knowledge retention and to prioritize personal and site safety. Examples of PITs include order pickers and forklifts.

Amazon provides career advancement opportunities; anytime access to earned pay; health, vision, and dental insurance from the first day on the job; a 401(k) with company match; up to 20 weeks of paid pregnancy/parental leave for birth parents (six weeks for eligible supporting parents); and Amazon’s Resources for Living program, a free benefit offering mental health and financial services and support for employees, their families, and their households.

Learn more and apply at Amazon’s Jobs page.