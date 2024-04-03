Applying for a job at Amazon? Here are 4 ways to improve your resume.

Amazon receives tens of thousands of resumes a year—so it’s critical that you submit one that really stands out from the crowd. We know that creating the “perfect” resume is easier said than done. The entire process can be nerve-racking and filled with a list of never-ending questions, like “One page or two?”; “Am I providing enough information?”; or “How do I explain professional gaps?” Most people struggle with crafting their resume, but with a bit of guidance, anyone can learn how to best present themselves on paper.
With this in mind, we reached out to several Amazon recruiters to get their best tips. Here’s what they had to say.
1.Simplicity is key.
While it may seem counterintuitive to lean into design simplicity when you are hoping to create a resume that stands out, it’s truly in your best interest.
At Amazon, we are looking for resumes that are well-organized, use straightforward language, highlight measurable data, and are streamlined for maximum readability. A concise resume allows a recruiter to get a clear idea of who you are as a candidate and what you have to offer through your professional experiences, strengths, and education.
Anna Duong, manager of Americas Stores Tech Talent Acquisition, recommends sticking to the basics. Duong said, “While there are no hard rules, it’s best to keep a resume text-forward, black and white, and simple.” Remember we’re most interested in your accomplishments and less concerned about font styles, decorative borders, and non-essential information.
2.Quantify your success.
“A successful resume should focus on your actions and results,” said Bhavishya Lingam, senior recruiting business partner at Amazon Stores. Whenever possible, ensure you are including relevant data to help quantify your success and show how you have been able to drive impact at scale for the business. Focusing on quantifiable actions strengthens your resume significantly.
For example, instead of saying, “Responsible for introducing new tech stack into our organization,” you can make this stronger by saying, “Successfully led the acquisition and integration of innovative efficiency software that reduced errors by 25%, resulting in a reduction of customer complaints by 37% YoY.” We understand that every bullet point on your resume might not have a quantifiable measurement, but Amazon is a data-driven company so the more ways you’re able to quantify your success the better.
3.Align your professional accomplishments with the key elements of the role you’re seeking.
“You don’t need a completely different resume for each role you apply to, but it is a good rule of thumb to take the opportunity to align your professional accomplishments with the key elements of the role you’re pursuing,” said Patti Cudney, senior recruiting business partner. To do this, we suggest that you look at the key words and phrases within the “Basic and Preferred Qualifications” sections, and use this as a guide to help you determine what you should focus on in your resume.
Remember that not all experiences and skills are equally relevant to every job opportunity that you will eventually apply to, so continually reference the job description to make sure you’re prioritizing the right information. By taking the additional time to tailor your resume to match the job requirements, you demonstrate your genuine interest and suitability for the position.
4.List your accomplishments and not your responsibilities.
Jen Paradise, RC manager talent acquisition, suggests you detail how you made a difference in previous positions. “Be sure to include specific stand-out accomplishments of what you’ve been able to achieve in each role,” she said.
Job responsibilities highlight what you do, while accomplishments showcase the tangible outcomes and results you achieved while fulfilling those responsibilities. At Amazon, we are a company of builders who bring varying backgrounds, ideas, and points of view to decisions and innovations on behalf of our customers. It’s this type of culture that encourages us to seek talented people who are invested in the outcomes of their work and want to deliver results.
Highlighting your accomplishments gives you the opportunity to tell the hiring manager something they don’t already know about you. In most cases, we can easily determine what are the associated responsibilities for a particular job description, but that doesn’t tell us anything about you as a candidate. However, when you provide accomplishments instead of responsibilities, we’re able to clearly see a snapshot of your strengths and ability to drive impact at scale.
Once you understand how to make your resume stand out, it's time to start crafting the best resume to land your dream job at Amazon! For more information, find interviewing tips and FAQs on Amazon.jobs.
