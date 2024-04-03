Applying for a job at Amazon? Here are 4 ways to improve your resume.

Amazon receives tens of thousands of resumes a year—so it’s critical that you submit one that really stands out from the crowd. We know that creating the “perfect” resume is easier said than done. The entire process can be nerve-racking and filled with a list of never-ending questions, like “One page or two?”; “Am I providing enough information?”; or “How do I explain professional gaps?” Most people struggle with crafting their resume, but with a bit of guidance, anyone can learn how to best present themselves on paper.

With this in mind, we reached out to several Amazon recruiters to get their best tips. Here’s what they had to say.