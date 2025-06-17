“Because I worked nights, Richard switched to my shift, and then he asked me out to coffee,” Finegold said. “Fast forward a few years, I told him how great this program was, and he joined with me, and it’s been phenomenal. I’ve been trying to share my story with the other transportation associates because we’re like family. They say, ‘Oh, maybe later or in another lifetime,’ and I say, ‘No, you can do it now.’”