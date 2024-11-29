Trending now
Read the latest news about Amazon
Stores, shopping, and Prime membership
Find out about Prime benefits, small businesses, our retail stores, and other new features
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Learn about our innovations through Bedrock, Q, plus community initiatives and skills trainings
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Discover how Amazon is transforming lives through generative AI
Devices
Plug into what's new with devices like Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, and Ring
Sustainability
Explore how Amazon is reducing packaging waste and increasing renewable energy
Workplace
Learn more about how we support our employees and their families
Entertainment
Get the latest on Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios, Audible, Amazon Music, and more
More Amazon news
Learn more about our community and economic impact, policy news, and more