Amazon Connect has helped businesses deliver automated voice experiences using neural text-to-speech in more than 30 languages and automated speech recognition in more than 25 languages. Today, Amazon Connect is introducing agentic self-service capabilities that enable AI agents to understand, reason, and act across voice and messaging channels—automating routine and complex tasks through a blend of deterministic and agentic experiences that companies can deploy reliably and safely at scale. With advanced speech models from

Nova Sonic

, these agents deliver natural, human-like conversations, responding with the right pace, tone, and understanding across multiple languages and accents. For customers who already use third-party automated speech recognition (ASR) and text-to-speech (TTS) solutions, Connect now supports Deepgram and ElevenLabs. Customers can now resolve complex issues through intuitive self-service, reducing wait times while enjoying natural, conversational experiences.