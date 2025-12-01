November 30, 2025
AWS re:Invent 2025 is underway in Las Vegas. Follow along as AWS unveils product news and announcements on agentic AI, cloud infrastructure, and foundation models.
Amazon Connect launches agentic AI capabilities for seamless customer experiences
Amazon Connect delivers natural voice interactions with advanced speech models
Amazon Connect has helped businesses deliver automated voice experiences using neural text-to-speech in more than 30 languages and automated speech recognition in more than 25 languages. Today, Amazon Connect is introducing agentic self-service capabilities that enable AI agents to understand, reason, and act across voice and messaging channels—automating routine and complex tasks through a blend of deterministic and agentic experiences that companies can deploy reliably and safely at scale. With advanced speech models from Nova Sonic, these agents deliver natural, human-like conversations, responding with the right pace, tone, and understanding across multiple languages and accents. For customers who already use third-party automated speech recognition (ASR) and text-to-speech (TTS) solutions, Connect now supports Deepgram and ElevenLabs. Customers can now resolve complex issues through intuitive self-service, reducing wait times while enjoying natural, conversational experiences.
Agentic assistance creates true collaboration between humans and AI
For years, Amazon Connect has provided AI-powered assistance that analyzes customer interactions to proactively deliver customer service representatives the information and the tools they need in real-time. Today, Amazon Connect is taking this further with agentic assistance that creates true collaboration between humans and AI. While customer service representatives talk with customers, Amazon Connect analyzes conversation context and customer sentiment—not only suggesting next steps, but also actively completing tasks such as preparing documentation and handling routine processes. Customer service representatives can now focus on building relationships and handling complex situations while AI manages the background complexity, enabling them to serve more customers effectively.
AI-powered recommendations create deeper customer engagement
Amazon Connect has helped businesses personalize customer interactions through unified customer profiles that sync data from disparate applications. Now, Amazon Connect is introducing AI-powered product recommendations that turn customer conversations into opportunities for deeper engagement. By combining real-time clickstream data with rich customer history, AI agents and customer service representatives can deliver interactions with highly personalized product suggestions at exactly the right moment. Instead of waiting for customers to ask, businesses can also anticipate needs based on real-time behavior, increasing satisfaction while creating new revenue opportunities.
AI agent observability, testing, and performance evaluations
As businesses deploy more AI agents, understanding how they make decisions has become critical for maintaining quality and compliance. Amazon Connect is introducing AI agent observability that provides complete transparency—showing you what the AI understood, which tools it used, and how it reached its decisions. This visibility helps you optimize performance, ensure compliance, and build confidence in your AI-powered experiences. Amazon Connect enables businesses to test workflows before going live and evaluate both AI and customer service representative performance with automated assessment, custom criteria, and aggregated insights. Businesses can now confidently deploy AI agents at scale, knowing they have full visibility and control over every customer interaction.
Learn more about Amazon Connect and the new capabilities. Understand how customers are benefitting from Amazon Connect today.
AWS Interconnect - multicloud preview begins with Google
AWS Interconnect - multicloud is designed to remove the complexity of traditional multicloud networking by enabling customers to quickly configure connections with dedicated bandwidth between AWS and other service providers, beginning with Google Cloud.
Together, AWS and Google Cloud are introducing a new open specification for network interoperability. This jointly engineered multicloud networking solution uses both AWS Interconnect - multicloud and Google Cloud’s Cross-Cloud Interconnect, enabling customers to establish private, high-bandwidth connectivity between the two providers with increased speed and simplicity.
Previously, customers connecting different cloud workloads faced a choice: use public connectivity with no bandwidth guarantees or build complex private connectivity.
AWS Interconnect - multicloud simplifies connectivity by providing a fully managed, cloud-to-cloud experience that is provisioned quickly through the AWS Management Console or API. To further accelerate adoption, an open API package has been published on GitHub, making it easy for other service providers to adopt this new open specification for connecting private networks.
By using pre-built capacity pools, organizations can create connections and adjust their bandwidth as needed. Built-in resiliency, streamlined support, and infrastructure that is fully managed by the service providers enable customers to remove the overhead of managing physical devices or virtual routing objects from their multicloud networks. Learn more about what is available today.
Deepgram brings advanced speech AI capabilities to AWS
Deepgram is delivering streaming speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and voice agent capabilities to Amazon SageMaker AI and integrating its enterprise-grade speech technology with Amazon Connect and Amazon Lex. Together, these integrations enable customers to build and deploy voice-powered applications with sub-second latency while maintaining the security and compliance benefits of their AWS environment.
Deepgram clients now have the option to deploy real-time speech capabilities across AWS services—from contact centers to custom voice applications—providing choice in their technology environment without compromising the performance and reliability that make Deepgram a trusted solution for enterprise voice AI.
"By bringing our streaming speech models directly into SageMaker, enterprises can deploy speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and voice agent capabilities with sub-second latency, all within their AWS environment," said Scott Stephenson, CEO at Deepgram.
"Integrating Deepgram's advanced speech technology with Amazon Connect enables organizations to build voice interactions that understand context and respond with appropriate pace and tone, transforming automated interactions into opportunities for deeper customer relationships," said Pasquale DeMaio, VP of Amazon Connect at AWS.
Deepgram is an AWS Generative AI Competency Partner with a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement. Early adopters are already leveraging these integrations to power real-time speech processing for enterprise platforms. Learn more about Deepgram as an AWS Partner.
Discover more news from AWS re:Invent, including all things agentic and generative AI, product and service announcements, and more.
