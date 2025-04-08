Amazon has been on the forefront of developing voice-based technologies that empower conversational AI applications for over a decade, from building the world's best personal AI assistant like

Alexa

, to developing

AWS

services like Lex, Polly, and Connect. But for voice AI to drive even more real-world value for customers, it must account for the nuance and complexity of human conversation. When it comes to conversation, words have meaning, but words alone can fall flat without acoustic context that give them depth. How something is said is equally, if not more important, than what is said. Getting this right with AI has been a challenge—until now.