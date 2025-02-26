The first time I spoke to Alexa, it felt like the future had arrived. I walked into the room, asked Alexa to play “A Sky Full of Stars,” and it just worked. As a product maker, it struck me that this was technology at its best—doing what the customer wants effortlessly, intuitively, and naturally—and I wanted all the technology in my life to work that way. With 600 million Alexa devices now out in the world, the latest advancements in generative AI have unlocked new possibilities—enabling us to reimagine the experience in our pursuit of making customers’ lives better and easier every day.
Today, we’re excited to introduce Alexa+, our next-generation assistant powered by generative AI. Alexa+ is more conversational, smarter, personalized—and she helps you get things done. She keeps you entertained, helps you learn, keeps you organized, summarizes complex topics, and can converse about virtually anything. Alexa+ can manage and protect your home, make reservations, and help you track, discover, and enjoy new artists. She can also help you search, find or buy virtually any item online, and make useful suggestions based on your interests. Alexa+ does all this and more—all you have to do is ask.
Alexa+ is easy to talk to.
Conversations with Alexa+ feel expansive and natural. Whether you’re speaking in half-formed thoughts, using colloquial expressions, or exploring complex ideas, Alexa+ understands what you mean, and responds like a trusted assistant. It feels less like interacting with technology, and more like engaging with an insightful friend.
Alexa+ turns talk into action.
At the foundation of Alexa’s state-of-the-art architecture are powerful large language models (LLMs) available on Amazon Bedrock, but that’s just the start. Alexa+ is designed to take action, and is able to orchestrate across tens of thousands of services and devices—which, to our knowledge, has never been done at this scale. To achieve this, we created a concept called “experts”—groups of systems, capabilities, APIs, and instructions that accomplish specific types of tasks for customers.
With these experts, Alexa+ can control your smart home with products from Philips Hue, Roborock, and more; make reservations or appointments with OpenTable and Vagaro; explore discographies and play music from providers including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and iHeartRadio; order groceries from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market, or delivery from Grubhub and Uber Eats; remind you when tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster; and use Ring to alert you if someone is approaching your house.
Alexa+ also introduces agentic capabilities, which will enable Alexa to navigate the internet in a self-directed way to complete tasks on your behalf, behind the scenes. Let’s say you need to get your oven fixed—Alexa+ will be able to navigate the web, use Thumbtack to discover the relevant service provider, authenticate, arrange the repair, and come back to tell you it’s done—there’s no need to supervise or intervene.
Alexa+ is personalized to you.
The new Alexa is highly personalized—and gives you opportunities to personalize further. She knows what you’ve bought, what you’ve listened to, the videos you’ve watched, the address you ship things to, and how you like to pay—but you can also ask her to remember things that will make the experience more useful for you. You can tell her things like family recipes, important dates, facts, dietary preferences, and more—and she can apply that knowledge to take useful action. For example, if you are planning a dinner for the family, Alexa+ can remember that you love pizza, your daughter is vegetarian, and your partner is gluten-free, to suggest a recipe or restaurant.
Alexa+ is there when you want it, and fades into the background when you don’t.
The new Alexa is like having an assistant available to help any time you want—she’s there when you need her, and disappears when you don’t. Alexa+ is also proactive when it’s important—like suggesting you start your commute early when there’s heavy traffic, or telling you a gift you wanted to buy is on sale.
Alexa+ manages your home.
There are over 600 million Alexa devices out there today, which customers already use to play music, watch videos, and manage their smart homes. All these capabilities are meaningfully better with Alexa+, and come together to create a much smarter and more capable home experience. For example, you could be eating dinner in the kitchen and tell Alexa you want to watch The Boys on your Fire TV in the living room so she can set it up for you there; you can move music to different speakers around your home; and you can use Ring to see if your package has been delivered or if anyone has walked the dog.
Alexa+ will be available everywhere you are.
Alexa is already available in your home, office, and increasingly your car. Customers will also be able to access Alexa+ in a new mobile app (available in the Apple App Store and Google Play store) and a new browser-based experience at Alexa.com. You can start a conversation with Alexa+ on your Echo device, continue on the go with your phone or in the car, and pick it up on your computer—Alexa+ remembers the context, and can continue the conversation across any of your endpoints.
Alexa+ has deep knowledge.
We've infused cutting-edge LLMs with Alexa's vast knowledge base, creating a meaningfully smarter AI assistant that never stops learning. But it’s not just about knowing a lot of things, it’s about deeply understanding and bringing it all together into an accurate and real-time response—and Alexa+ does that, whether you know what you’re looking for (“What is the lowest point in any ocean on earth?”) or just have a half-formed question or idea (“What’s the song that Bradley Cooper sings at the start of that country music movie?”).
You can also add to her knowledge by sharing documents, emails, photos, and messages—via a desktop browser, the mobile app, or even via email—for Alexa to remember, summarize, or take action on. For example, you could send a picture of a live music schedule, and have Alexa add the details to your calendar; upload study materials and ask Alexa to turn them into a quiz; or forward emails from the kids’ school to Alexa, then say, “Add all early dismissals to my calendar,” or, “Remind me what days I’m volunteering in the classroom.”
Alexa+ is built with privacy and security in mind.
We built Alexa+ the same way we do any Amazon product—we set out to create something we think customers will love, while also designing it to protect their privacy and security, and provide them with the transparency and control they expect from Amazon. For example, we centralize important information such as your interactions with Alexa+ and various settings into the Alexa Privacy dashboard. Built on the secure infrastructure of AWS, Alexa+ brings world-class privacy and security protection to your everyday interactions.
Alexa+ costs $19.99 per month, but is free for all Prime members.
Alexa+ costs $19.99 per month, but all Amazon Prime members will get it for free. Alexa+ is the newest Prime benefit, building on the tremendous value members were already enjoying, including record-fast delivery speeds and free delivery on more than 300 million items—tens of millions which can be delivered the same or next day—exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day, entertainment like Prime Video and Amazon Music, as well as savings on groceries, prescription medication, gas, and Grubhub+. Prime is a better value than ever.
Availability
Alexa+ will start rolling out in the U.S. in the next few weeks during an early access period, and subsequently in waves over the coming months. We will prioritize Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21 device owners in the early access period. If you don’t have one of those devices, and want to be among the first to experience Alexa+, you can buy one now. If you want to put your name on the list to be considered for early access, please visit www.amazon.com/newalexa.
I’m pumped about Alexa+, and I can’t wait for you to try it.
Trending news and stories