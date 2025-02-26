There are over 600 million Alexa devices out there today, which customers already use to play music, watch videos, and manage their smart homes. All these capabilities are meaningfully better with Alexa+, and come together to create a much smarter and more capable home experience. For example, you could be eating dinner in the kitchen and tell Alexa you want to watch The Boys on your Fire TV in the living room so she can set it up for you there; you can move music to different speakers around your home; and you can use Ring to see if your package has been delivered or if anyone has walked the dog.