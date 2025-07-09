Key takeaways
- Kindle deals are available now during Prime Day 2025 for Prime members
- Shop Prime Day deals on several types of Kindle devices, including Paperwhite, Colorsoft, Scribe, and Kids e-readers.
- Save 22% and 42% on individual Kindle devices or bundles.
- Choose among different storage options, long-lasting battery life, and various display types.
Prime Day Kindle Deals
Kindle 16 GB in Matcha
The lightest and most compact Kindle, with a 6-inch glare-free display, has faster page turns and a higher contrast ratio for an enhanced reading experience. Get up to six weeks of battery life on a single charge.
Sale price: $84.99
Original price: $109.99
Discount: 23%
The Kindle Essentials Bundle includes the latest 16 GB Kindle with a 6-inch glare-free display, a slim fabric cover, and a 9W power adapter. A single charge can last up to six weeks of battery life.
Sale price: $121.97
Original price: $161.97
Discount: 25%
The fastest Kindle ever features a 7-inch glare-free display, a higher contrast ratio, 25% faster page turns, and 12 weeks of battery life on a single charge. Plus, the waterproof design in this Kindle means you can enjoy your favorite books by the pool, in the bath, or anywhere in between.
Sale price: $124.99
Original price: $159.99
Discount: 22%
The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle includes a waterproof 16 GB Kindle with a 7-inch Paperwhite display, a higher contrast ratio, and 25% faster page turns. It also includes a fabric cover and 9W power adapter.
Sale price: $154.97
Original price: $216.97
Discount: 29%
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition adds an auto-adjusting front light that adapts to your surroundings, 32 GB of storage, and wireless charging, with up to 12 weeks of battery on a single USB-C charge.
Sale price: $149.99
Original price: $199.99
Discount: 25%
This bundle includes the all-new 32 GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, a premium leather cover, a wireless charging dock, an auto-adjusting front light, and 12 weeks of battery life with a single charge.
Sale price: $212.97
Original price: $304.97
Discount: 30%
The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is our first Kindle in color and offers everything customers love about Kindle: a high contrast display, fast page turns, a waterproof design, an auto-adjusting front light, and eight weeks of battery life—all while adding color that’s easy on the eyes.
Sale price: $179.99
Original price: $279.99
Discount: 36%
The bundle includes the 32 GB Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition as well as a plant-based leather cover and wireless charging dock. Browse your library, explore travel guides and graphic novels, and highlight text in color for the first time.
Sale price: $211.97
Original price: $362.97
Discount: 42%
The Kindle Scribe is a 10.2-inch e-reader and digital notebook in one device, featuring a glare-free display with a paper-like writing experience. It includes a Premium Pen for taking notes in books, documents, and notebooks, with built-in AI tools for notebook summarization and writing refinement.
Sale price: $259.99
Original price: $399.99
Discount: 35%
This bundle includes a new 64 GB Kindle Scribe with a 10.2-inch glare-free front-lit display, premium pen, a plant-based leather folio, and a 9W power adapter. Easily summarize and refine your notes with new AI notebook tools.
Sale price: $344.97
Original price: $549.99
Discount: 37%
The Kindle Kids is purpose-built for young users. Now with enhanced display features and faster page turns, the Kindle Kids offers a 6-inch glare-free display, a kid-friendly cover, a six-month Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a two-year warranty—perfect for kids between 3 and 12 years old.
Sale price: $94.99
Original price: $129.99
Discount: 27%
The newest model of the Paperwhite Kids is the fastest and thinnest ever. (Did we mention it’s waterproof?) It has a 7-inch glare-free display and comes with a kid-friendly cover, six months of Amazon Kids+, and a two-year guarantee.
Sale price: $129.99
Original price: $179.99
Discount: 28%
Remember, you need a Prime membership to shop all the deals during Prime Day. If you haven’t already, sign up for savings, convenience, and entertainment all in one membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery.
Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinyoungadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government-assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.
Learn more about Prime Day 2025—and check out our Kindle Unlimited deal, available now.
