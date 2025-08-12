Prime Video's latest sports documentary series, The Home Team: NY Jets, takes viewers behind the scenes with six players on the New York Jets during the 2024-25 NFL season.
This six-part series follows Quinnen Williams, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Allen Lazard, Tyler Conklin, Chuck Clark, and C.J. Mosley, along with their partners, as they navigate the highs and lows of professional football while balancing personal milestones.
The Home Team: NY Jets premieres exclusively on Prime Video on August 21.
How to watch 'The Home Team: NY Jets' on Prime Video
The complete six-episode season of The Home Team: NY Jets will drop August 21 exclusively on Prime Video. All episodes will be available at once, allowing members to watch the entire series immediately.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Check out other sports documentaries like Taurasi, Earnhardt, Federer: Twelve Final Days, and For the Win: NWSL. There are plenty of other Amazon Original series to watch on Prime Video, too, such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, The Boys, and Reacher.
Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s "Shop the Show" feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.