Prime Video’s hit action series Reacher is preparing to strike its way into a third season. But if you need a refresher to catch up before the next case, here’s everything you need to know about Reacher up to this point—and what to expect from the new season, which premieres February 20 exclusively on Prime Video.
The series stars Alan Ritchson (Blue Mountain State, Titans) as Jack Reacher, a former military investigator who now roams the country solving crimes and saving lives one stop at a time. In Season 3, Reacher goes undercover to probe a smuggling ring that is threatening the life of a DEA informant.
What is ‘Reacher’ about?
The series is based on Lee Child’s long-running Jack Reacher book series, which follows a hulking former soldier (Reacher) who now metes out justice as he travels the nation with little more than the clothes on his back. Along the way, he finds himself solving murders, unraveling conspiracies, and throwing plenty of punches.
Child’s book series provides plenty of material to cover, encompassing 29 novels as well as a short-story collection. Each season of Reacher adapts one book in the series, and this upcoming season is based on the seventh book, Persuader. A new Jack Reacher book, Exit Strategy, is scheduled to be published in late 2025.
Who stars in ‘Reacher’?
Alan Ritchson stars as the eponymous Reacher, with each season primarily taking place in a new location following the events of a new mystery. While there’s quite a bit of turnover in the cast from season to season, Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a constant. One of Reacher’s closest friends, she served with him in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit and is one of the few people Reacher will seek when he needs help.
In addition to Sten, there will be plenty of fresh faces among the cast. New additions for Season 3 include Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, a businessman running a nefarious operation; Sonya Cassidy as DEA agent Susan Duffy; Brian Tee as a former soldier who has a history with Reacher; Johnny Berchtold as Beck’s son; Roberto Montesinos as veteran DEA agent Guillermo Villanueva; Daniel David Stewart as rookie DEA agent Steven Elliot; and Olivier “The Dutch Giant” Richters as Beck’s bodyguard Paulie.
What to know about Season 1 of ‘Reacher’
In the first season of Reacher, based on the novel Killing Floor, Reacher is falsely accused and arrested for murder in Margrave, Georgia. Along the way, he teams up with two local police officers to unravel local corruption stretching through the police force, politicians, and businesspeople in the small town.
Willa Fitzgerald co-stars in Season 1 as young police officer Roscoe Conklin, a love interest for Reacher. Malcolm Goodwin appears as Oscar Finlay, a local Margrave detective who befriends Reacher and works with him to solve the case. Finlay returns for one episode in Season 2, when Reacher calls him for a favor.
What to know about Season 2 of ‘Reacher’
The second season, adapted from Bad Luck and Trouble, focuses on the fallout of Reacher’s time serving as a special investigator in the Army. When someone starts taking out the members of his old team, Reacher and Neagley reassemble the surviving members of their Special Investigations Unit to determine why his old team is being targeted.
Shaun Sipos co-stars as David O’Donnell, a member of Reacher’s former team who joins him to solve the case; Serinda Swan plays Karla Dixon, a former member of Reacher’s team and his love interest in Season 2; and veteran actor Robert Patrick appears as Shane Langston, the corrupt security head of a large corporation who is orchestrating the attacks on Reacher’s old squad.
What is Season 3 of ‘Reacher’ about?
The third season of Reacher is based on Child’s novel Persuader, and finds Reacher tangled up in a DEA investigation of an import business owned by Zachary Beck (Hall). As is often the case, Reacher has a personal stake in the investigation, when he realizes someone he investigated years ago for a crime during his time in the Army has resurfaced in connection to Beck’s operation.
To unravel what’s happening in Beck’s business, the DEA collaborates with Reacher and attempts to send him in undercover to help rescue another undercover DEA informant and put a stop to Beck’s business practices.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Reacher is just one of the many exciting original shows on Prime Video.
Check out others like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Fallout, The Boys, and Bosch: Legacy. You can also stream original movies like Red One, Challengers, and Road House, and rent or buy blockbusters like Wicked.
Trending news and stories
- How Amazon approaches carbon credits, a key tool in the fight against climate change
- How Amazon’s Disaster Relief hubs strengthen its emergency response capabilities around the world
- Everything to know about Prime Video’s biblical epic ‘House of David’
- Helping customers discover even more selection on Amazon