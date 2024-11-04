Have you ever waited so long for the next season of a TV show that you can’t remember what’s going on when it finally premieres? Or ducked out of the room for a popcorn refill, only to miss a crucial plot point? We’ve all been there. And while your initial instinct may be to rewind or search online for a summary, this approach is inconvenient and takes you away from the streaming experience. You also run the risk of encountering a spoiler or rewatching parts you’ve already seen.