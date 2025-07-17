Pioneer. Iconoclast. G.O.A.T.
These words—and more—describe basketball legend Diana Taurasi. Her personal and professional journey will be chronicled in the three-part docuseries Taurasi, which will premiere on August 7 exclusively on Prime Video.
The series follows Taurasi's basketball journey through incisive and remarkably candid interviews with Taurasi herself, her relatives, teammates, coaches, agent, journalists, and more, including fellow WNBA and University of Connecticut legend Sue Bird as well as UConn head coach Geno Auriemma.
How to watch 'Taurasi' on Prime Video

Taurasi will be available exclusively on Prime Video beginning August 7 with all three episodes.
Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients.
Not a Prime member yet? You can join or start a 30-day free trial.
Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.

Who is Diana Taurasi?

Taurasi is one of the most decorated basketball players of all time. She won three NCAA women’s basketball championships at UConn, three WNBA titles with the Phoenix Mercury, six Olympic gold medals with Team USA, and six EuroLeague crowns.
She retired from professional basketball after the 2024 season after 20 years in the WNBA.
