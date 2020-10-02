Entertainment

Facebook
Prime Video
Halloween movies on Prime Video
Read more
October 02, 2020
Fire TV
Black News Channel now streaming for free on Amazon's news app
Read more
August 19, 2020
Amazon Music
"Alexa, play music by veterans"
Read more
July 01, 2020
Books
Best books of 2020, so far
Read more
June 24, 2020
NFL
Just announced: the 2020 NFL schedule for Prime Video and Twitch
Read more
May 07, 2020
COVID-19
A 7-year-old’s guide to stay-at-home life during COVID‑19
Read more
April 03, 2020
Amazon Music
Amazon Music has more than 55 million customers worldwide
Read more
January 22, 2020
Alexa
Apple Podcasts now available on Echo devices
Read more
December 13, 2019
Amazon Music
Free streaming now available on Amazon Music
Read more
November 18, 2019
Amazon Music
Amazon Music now available on Apple TV 4K
Read more
October 10, 2019
Amazon Studios
The Expanse’s new space
Read more
May 06, 2019
Amazon Music
The Counting Crows song you’ve waited 25 years to hear
Read more
January 24, 2019
