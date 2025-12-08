Amazon to invest $35B in India by 2030

Amazon announces $35 billion investment in India by 2030 to advance AI innovation, create jobs

The investment will create jobs, boost cumulative exports to $80 billion, and deliver AI benefits to 15 million small businesses.

Europe
Cargo ship Canopée with Ariane 6 rocket components reflected in water
Amazon Leo and Arianespace set sail for first launch on Ariane 6
Canopée, a wind-powered cargo ship, embarks on its maiden voyage to deliver rocket components for the first Leo-Arianespace mission.
Amazon Leo
Dec. 8, 2025
Amazon Bazaar app interface showing product categories and deals
Amazon extends Haul’s ultra low-price shopping experience to 14 new destinations with new Amazon Bazaar app
Following positive customer response to Amazon Haul, the Bazaar app extends this shopping experience to new destinations, offering customers products across fashion, home, and lifestyle categories in a dedicated shopping experience.
Retail
Nov. 6, 2025
Ruby Bell in Manos Café in Oxford
How 'Maxton Hall' filming locations compare to the series and what to expect in Season 2
Explore the real filming locations behind 'Maxton Hall: The World Between Us'—from Oxford cafés to a German castle—ahead of the Season 2 premiere on November 7.
Entertainment
Nov. 5, 2025
Transatlantic route between Maryland and County Cork on world map
AWS announces Fastnet, a dedicated high-capacity transatlantic cable connecting the US and Ireland
The subsea cable will create alternative data pathways between Maryland and County Cork, delivering fast and reliable cloud and AI services across the Atlantic.
AWS
Nov. 3, 2025
Americas
Sony Pictures Core ad featuring movie posters for 'The Social Network', 'My Best Friend's Wedding', and 'Jerry Maguire'
Sony Pictures Core now available on Prime Video in the US and Canada
This subscription channel brings beloved films and TV series to customers with a curated collection from Sony Pictures' library.
Entertainment
Dec. 2, 2025
Woman in kitchen looking at Alexa+ smart display showing recipes and meal planning
Alexa+ launches in Canada, the first country to get the next generation of Alexa outside the US
Powered by generative AI, Alexa+—your new personal AI assistant that gets things done—will be free for Prime members in Canada.
Devices
Nov. 19, 2025
Aerial view of city with winding river dividing urban landscape
Amazon's water conservation and replenishment efforts around the world
Get the latest updates on how we’re reducing our water footprint and investing in innovations to address water scarcity.
Sustainability
Nov. 16, 2025
Amazon Music introduces Fan Groups beta feature with social icons
Amazon Music introduces Fan Groups, creating communities for fans to discover, share, and discuss music
The new destination transforms music listening into an interactive community for fans without having to leave the app. Rolling out in beta today to customers in Canada.
Entertainment
Nov. 9, 2025
Middle East and Asia-Pacific
Amazon Now delivery bag held by employee in blue uniform
Amazon now delivering across the UAE in 15 minutes with Amazon Now, plus thousands more items available within two hours
Thanks to micro fulfillment centers embedded within UAE neighborhoods, everyday essentials are now hitting customer doorsteps in just 15 minutes across the UAE, with thousands more products available within 2 hours on Amazon.ae.
Innovation at Amazon
Oct. 19, 2025
Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman (left) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) walk together after meeting in the Amazon Spheres in Seattle, Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Amazon investing AU$20 billion to expand data center infrastructure in Australia and strengthen the nation’s AI future
The largest global technology investment announcement in Australia’s history will help build national AI capability and position Australia as a global AI and technology leader.
Company news
June 13, 2025
Aerial view of Saudi Arabian capital with iconic architecture
AWS and HUMAIN announce a more than $5B investment to accelerate AI adoption in Saudi Arabia and globally
The joint investment in AI infrastructure, AWS services, and AI training and talent development will advance Saudi Arabia’s mission to be a global leader in AI.
Company news
May 12, 2025
Three people installing a reservoir pipe into the ground for an irrigation system.
AWS expands its water replenishment program to China and Chile—and adds projects in the US and Brazil
More than 7 billion liters of water will be returned each year to local communities through AWS’s water replenishment efforts.
Sustainability
Aug. 27, 2024

