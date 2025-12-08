Amazon announces $35 billion investment in India by 2030 to advance AI innovation, create jobs
The investment will create jobs, boost cumulative exports to $80 billion, and deliver AI benefits to 15 million small businesses.
Europe
Canopée, a wind-powered cargo ship, embarks on its maiden voyage to deliver rocket components for the first Leo-Arianespace mission.
Amazon extends Haul’s ultra low-price shopping experience to 14 new destinations with new Amazon Bazaar app
Following positive customer response to Amazon Haul, the Bazaar app extends this shopping experience to new destinations, offering customers products across fashion, home, and lifestyle categories in a dedicated shopping experience.
Explore the real filming locations behind 'Maxton Hall: The World Between Us'—from Oxford cafés to a German castle—ahead of the Season 2 premiere on November 7.
The subsea cable will create alternative data pathways between Maryland and County Cork, delivering fast and reliable cloud and AI services across the Atlantic.
Americas
This subscription channel brings beloved films and TV series to customers with a curated collection from Sony Pictures' library.
Powered by generative AI, Alexa+—your new personal AI assistant that gets things done—will be free for Prime members in Canada.
Get the latest updates on how we’re reducing our water footprint and investing in innovations to address water scarcity.
Amazon Music introduces Fan Groups, creating communities for fans to discover, share, and discuss music
The new destination transforms music listening into an interactive community for fans without having to leave the app. Rolling out in beta today to customers in Canada.
Middle East and Asia-Pacific
Amazon now delivering across the UAE in 15 minutes with Amazon Now, plus thousands more items available within two hours
Thanks to micro fulfillment centers embedded within UAE neighborhoods, everyday essentials are now hitting customer doorsteps in just 15 minutes across the UAE, with thousands more products available within 2 hours on Amazon.ae.
Amazon investing AU$20 billion to expand data center infrastructure in Australia and strengthen the nation’s AI future
The largest global technology investment announcement in Australia’s history will help build national AI capability and position Australia as a global AI and technology leader.
AWS and HUMAIN announce a more than $5B investment to accelerate AI adoption in Saudi Arabia and globally
The joint investment in AI infrastructure, AWS services, and AI training and talent development will advance Saudi Arabia’s mission to be a global leader in AI.
AWS expands its water replenishment program to China and Chile—and adds projects in the US and Brazil
More than 7 billion liters of water will be returned each year to local communities through AWS’s water replenishment efforts.
About Amazon around the world
Click here for a list of our international About Amazon sites
Asia Pacific
Europe
European UnionAbout Amazon (English)
PolandAbout Amazon (Polski)
United KingdomAbout Amazon (English)Press Center (English)
You might also like
- Amazon Leo is Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network. Its mission is to deliver fast, reliable internet to customers and communities beyond the reach of existing networks.
- The Disaster Relief team helps us coordinate relief efforts around the world.
- Read the most recent letters to Amazon's shareholders from our CEO.