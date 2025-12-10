Key takeaways
- Amazon has announced plans to invest more than $35 billion across all its businesses in India through 2030, focusing on business expansion as well as three strategic pillars: AI-driven digitization, export growth and job creation.
- It will build on the $40 billion invested in India so far that has digitized 12 million small businesses and enabled $20 billion in exports.
Amazon has announced plans to invest more than $35 billion across all its businesses in India through 2030, building on nearly $40 billion invested in the country so far. This investment will focus on business expansion as well as three strategic pillars: AI-driven digitization, export growth, and job creation.
The announcement came on December 10, 2025, at the sixth edition of the Amazon Smbhav Summit in New Delhi, where an Economic Impact Report by Keystone Strategy revealed Amazon's cumulative investments of nearly $40 billion—including compensation to employees and the development of infrastructure—have established the company as the largest foreign investor* in India, the largest enabler of ecommerce exports**, and among the top job creators in the country.
The company has invested at scale towards building physical and digital infrastructure, including fulfilment centers, transportation networks, data centers, digital payments infrastructure and technology development.
Amazon's economic impact in India
The Keystone report shows that Amazon has:
- Digitized over 12 million small businesses
- Enabled $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports
- Supported approximately 2.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs across industries in India in 2024. These roles range across technology, operations, logistics, and customer support, with competitive pay, health benefits, and training for employees.
“We are humbled to have been a part of India’s digital transformation journey over the past 15 years, with Amazon’s growth in India perfectly aligned with the vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat,” says Amit Agarwal, Senior VP Emerging Markets, Amazon. “We have invested at scale in growing the physical and digital infrastructure for small businesses in India, creating millions of jobs, and taking Made-in-India global.”
Amazon’s impact in India extends beyond its direct workforce—supporting jobs in packaging, logistics, and technology, and enabling thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs to grow on its marketplace.
By 2030, the company plans to generate an additional 1 million direct, indirect, induced, and seasonal jobs. These will stem from Amazon's business expansion as well as its growing fulfillment and delivery network, which simultaneously supports parallel industries including packaging, manufacturing, and transportation services.
Strategic investments through 2030
Reiterating Amazon’s investment in India, Amit adds, “Looking ahead, we're excited to continue being a catalyst for India’s growth, as we democratize access to AI for millions of Indians, create 1 million job opportunities, and quadruple cumulative ecommerce exports enabled to $80 billion by 2030.”
With the additional $35 billion in planned investment by 2030, Amazon aims to further accelerate digital transformation, strengthen infrastructure, and support innovation across the country. These investments are strategically aligned with India's national priorities and will focus on expanding AI capabilities, enhancing logistics infrastructure, supporting small business growth and creating jobs.
Making AI accessible to all
Bringing the benefits of AI to students, entrepreneurs, and customers across India: Amazon's comprehensive AI commitment will transform India's digital landscape to support the government's vision of "AI for All." By 2030, Amazon plans to:
- Bring benefits of AI to 15 million small businesses, with sellers on Amazon.in already using AI-powered tools like Seller Assistant, Next Gen Selling, and others.
- Enhance shopping experiences for hundreds of millions of shoppers through innovations like Lens AI for visual discovery, conversational shopping with Rufus, and multilingual experiences that overcome literacy barriers.
- Empower 4 million government school students with AI education and career exploration opportunities through AI curriculum, technology career tours, hands-on AI sandbox experiences, and teacher training programs. This initiative supports India's National Education Policy 2020 by democratizing AI education through Amazon's technology expertise and nonprofit partnerships.
*Per Keystone Report, Amazon is the largest foreign investor in India per publicly available data.
**Per Keystone Report, Amazon is the largest enabler of ecommerce exports from India per publicly available data.
