Today, Amazon announced an investment of up to $50 billion to expand AI and supercomputing capabilities for Amazon Web Services (AWS) U.S. government customers. This investment, set to break ground in 2026, will add nearly 1.3 gigawatts of AI and supercomputing capacity across AWS Top Secret, AWS Secret, and AWS GovCloud (US) Regions by building

data centers

with advanced compute and networking technologies. Federal agencies will gain expanded access to

AWS

's comprehensive AI services, including

Amazon SageMaker AI

for model training and customization,

Amazon Bedrock

for model and agent deployment,

Amazon Nova

,

Anthropic Claude

, and leading open-weights foundation models, and

AWS Trainium

AI chips, as well as NVIDIA AI infrastructure, equipping agencies to develop custom AI solutions, optimize massive datasets, and enhance workforce productivity. These new capabilities will be available to existing and future U.S. government customers across AWS Top Secret, AWS Secret, and GovCloud (US) Regions, strengthening America's AI leadership and giving federal agencies the secure, scalable infrastructure they need for the next era of innovation.