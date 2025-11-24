Key takeaways
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) will build and deploy the first-ever AI and high-performance computing (HPC) purpose-built infrastructure for the U.S. government.
- New investment will add nearly 1.3 gigawatts of compute capacity across AWS Top Secret, AWS Secret, and AWS GovCloud (US) Regions across all classification levels.
- Expands access to AWS's trusted infrastructure and comprehensive AI services to help government agencies advance America’s AI leadership.
Today, Amazon announced an investment of up to $50 billion to expand AI and supercomputing capabilities for Amazon Web Services (AWS) U.S. government customers. This investment, set to break ground in 2026, will add nearly 1.3 gigawatts of AI and supercomputing capacity across AWS Top Secret, AWS Secret, and AWS GovCloud (US) Regions by building data centers with advanced compute and networking technologies. Federal agencies will gain expanded access to AWS's comprehensive AI services, including Amazon SageMaker AI for model training and customization, Amazon Bedrock for model and agent deployment, Amazon Nova, Anthropic Claude, and leading open-weights foundation models, and AWS Trainium AI chips, as well as NVIDIA AI infrastructure, equipping agencies to develop custom AI solutions, optimize massive datasets, and enhance workforce productivity. These new capabilities will be available to existing and future U.S. government customers across AWS Top Secret, AWS Secret, and GovCloud (US) Regions, strengthening America's AI leadership and giving federal agencies the secure, scalable infrastructure they need for the next era of innovation.
This investment will enable government agencies to accelerate discovery and decision-making across government missions. By integrating simulation and modeling data with AI, agencies can achieve in hours what once took weeks or months through autonomous experimental steering and real-time feedback loops. Research teams can process decades of global security data across hundreds of variables in real-time, transforming complex pattern analysis into instantly actionable insights while dramatically reducing massive datasets. Advanced computing can turn formerly fragmented supply chain, infrastructure, and environmental data into a unified picture. Defense and intelligence workflows that once required weeks of manual analysis can automatically detect threats and generate response plans by processing satellite imagery, sensor data, and historical patterns at unprecedented scale. This integration of AI with modeling and simulation positions America to tackle its most complex challenges with unprecedented speed and precision.
The investment will transform critical U.S. government and industrial base missions ranging from national security to scientific research and innovation—including autonomous systems development, cybersecurity, energy innovation, and healthcare research—positioning America to lead in the next generation of computational discovery. Amazon's investment directly supports the priorities outlined in the Administration's AI Action Plan, as well as other advanced computing initiatives deployed on secure, U.S.-based AI and cloud infrastructure.
"Our investment in purpose-built government AI and cloud infrastructure will fundamentally transform how federal agencies leverage supercomputing,” said AWS CEO Matt Garman. “We're giving agencies expanded access to advanced AI capabilities that will enable them to accelerate critical missions from cybersecurity to drug discovery. This investment removes the technology barriers that have held government back and further positions America to lead in the AI era."
Amazon’s investment underscores the strategic importance of AI and supercomputing in maintaining technological superiority, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and driving industrial innovation. Federal customers and the supporting industrial base share a vision of AI and HPC convergence. This includes orchestrating expert AI models, agents, and natural language interfaces to enable researchers and engineers to explore complex problems through conversational interaction. This represents a fundamental shift from traditional HPC workflows to AI-accelerated discovery, where scientists can specify challenges and receive AI-driven recommendations backed by high-fidelity simulations and analysis.
Building on a foundation of government innovation
Today's announcement highlights AWS's position as the leader in government cloud computing, supporting more than 11,000 government agencies. AWS's proven commitment to large-scale government innovation spans over a decade, marked by several industry-first achievements:
2011: Launched AWS GovCloud (US-West), becoming the first cloud provider to build infrastructure specifically for government security and compliance requirements;
2014: Introduced AWS Top Secret-East, the first air-gapped commercial cloud accredited to support classified workloads;
2017: Launched AWS Secret Region, becoming the first cloud provider accredited across all US government data classifications—Unclassified, Secret, and Top Secret; and
2018-2025: Expanded government cloud infrastructure with AWS GovCloud (US-East), AWS Top Secret-West, and AWS Secret-West Regions.
AWS's experience building infrastructure at all scales and providing comprehensive security, compliance, and governance tools for controlled unclassified and classified data allows federal agencies to focus on mission outcomes rather than managing complex, on-premises systems.
For more information about how AWS enables American AI leadership, visit https://aws.amazon.com/federal/america-ai
