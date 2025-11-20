We’re committing $150,000 to this fund, which will be managed and administered by the nonprofit ChangeX. The program is open to individuals, community groups, schools, nonprofits, and other organizations across Warren County. Applicants can apply for grants of up to $10,000 for new or existing community projects that align with at least one of the themes outlined by the fund. As part of our long-term community investment plan, the Warren County Community Fund marks the first steps through which we will collaborate with local partners to implement high-impact programs aimed at fostering the sustained growth and prosperity of the county.