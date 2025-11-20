Key takeaways
Amazon today announced plans to invest at least $3 billion in Warren County, Mississippi, to build a new data center campus to support artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing technologies. This investment is estimated to create at least 200 new jobs at the Amazon data center campus, plus support more than 300 additional full-time equivalent positions in the Warren County community overall. These opportunities include data center engineers, network specialists, operations managers, and security specialists, while sustaining thousands more jobs in construction and the supply chain across the Magnolia State.
This represents the largest private investment in Warren County's history and follows Amazon's landmark $10 billion investment in Madison County announced in 2024. Together, these investments reinforce Amazon's dedication to building America's technological future.
The new data center campus builds on Amazon's strong track record of innovation, scale, and engineering excellence, bringing the same advanced infrastructure that powers the world's largest AI compute clusters to Warren County. With custom-designed chips, servers, and network architecture, these energy-efficient data centers expand cutting-edge technology in Mississippi.
“Mississippi has built an economy that attracts world-class investment,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This $3 billion investment by Amazon is the largest in Warren County’s history and another massive win for our state. Amazon’s commitment will create hundreds of direct jobs and supply chain positions and further cement Mississippi as a leader in American innovation. The future of technology is being built right here in the heart of the 'Digital Delta.’"
"Amazon's $3 billion investment in Warren County will create lasting opportunities for Mississippi families and communities, building on our more-than-a-decade-long partnership with the Magnolia State," said David Zapolsky, Amazon's chief global affairs and legal officer. "We're investing in the people and communities that make Mississippi strong, from training more than 6,500 Mississippians through our workforce development programs to launching our new Warren County Community Fund that will address community needs like STEM education. This is what responsible growth looks like—bringing cutting-edge technology infrastructure to America while ensuring local communities benefit directly from that investment."
Transforming Warren County: a new chapter for Vicksburg
Warren County and Vicksburg are known for their strategic location along the Mississippi River, a vital commercial artery serving as a hub for riverboat commerce and agriculture. Today, Amazon’s investment adds an exciting new chapter to Vicksburg’s story—writing a new chapter as a technology hub for the South.
This project is expected to generate significant tax revenue for Warren County and the surrounding region, providing sustainable funding for essential services, local schools, and infrastructure. It will also strengthen the local economy through job creation, increased business activity, and new opportunities for local contractors and service providers.
"Amazon’s decision to locate in Warren County marks a defining moment for our community," said Pablo Diaz, president and chief executive officer of the Vicksburg-Warren Partnership. “Representing the largest single investment in Vicksburg’s history, this project will bring enduring and transformational benefits to our small businesses, create exciting career opportunities for our residents, and provide long-term revenues for our local governments. We are proud to welcome Amazon as a pivotal partner in our growing technology sector and look forward to building a strong and lasting partnership that drives growth and innovation in our community."
Investing in the Magnolia State
Amazon continues its substantial economic presence in Mississippi. In Madison County, where Amazon is currently developing two data center campuses, more than 75 Mississippi companies are engaged in construction and operations, employing thousands of construction workers, electricians, and operational staff.
Some of Amazon’s investments include:
- Data center campuses
- Six fulfillment and sortation centers
- Five renewable energy projects generating 616 MWs—equivalent to powering 152,000 U.S. homes
- Five delivery stations
Supporting education, skills training, and more
Amazon has partnered with AccelerateMS, Mississippi Development Authority, and both Holmes and Hinds Community Colleges to launch specialized training programs across the state. These efforts have already engaged more than 1,000 education and workforce leaders and provided valuable training to over 6,500 learners and job seekers throughout Mississippi.
Our holistic workforce development approach extends to Mississippi's future innovators through K-12 STEM programs with Madison County Schools, Canton Public Schools and Jackson Public Schools, including elementary career awareness programs, middle school STEM experiences, and hands-on workshops exploring cutting-edge technologies.
Amazon will continue to invest in these key initiatives, such as:
- Training Centers: Technical trades facilities supporting careers in data center construction, operation and maintenance.
- Data Center Operations and Fiber Optic Technician Programs: Bringing industry experts and state-of-the-art equipment to prepare the next generation of Mississippi data center operators.
- Fiber Optic Fusion Splicing Workshops: Certificate courses training individuals in fusion splicing techniques with direct connections to employers.
- Information Infrastructure Workshops for Educators: A one-day workshop helping educators understand cloud computing career opportunities.
- AWS Information Infrastructure Pre-Apprenticeship: A paid program offering industry-recognized credentials and guaranteed interviews for careers in digital infrastructure.
Mississippi leading the way in AI
Mississippi has emerged as a national leader in AI workforce development through its integrated and complementary initiatives, creating a blueprint for other parts of the country. A few examples include:
- In partnership with Amazon, Mississippi announced $9.1 million to launch the AI Talent Accelerator Program enhancing technical capabilities across state higher education institutions.
- The Mississippi AI Innovation Hub serves as the state’s flagship center for advancing applied AI education, innovation, and workforce training, modernizing state services and aligning students with Mississippi-based organizations and mission-driven opportunities.
- In partnership with Bean Path, a Jackson-based AI and tech educational nonprofit, Amazon has invested nearly $400,000 since 2021, which has impacted more than 8,000 Mississippians since 2018.
Empowering local communities
Building on our commitment, we’re launching the Amazon Warren County Community Fund, a grant program aimed at supporting initiatives focused on key themes, including STEM education, sustainability and environment, digital skills, culture and heritage, health, and well-being.
We’re committing $150,000 to this fund, which will be managed and administered by the nonprofit ChangeX. The program is open to individuals, community groups, schools, nonprofits, and other organizations across Warren County. Applicants can apply for grants of up to $10,000 for new or existing community projects that align with at least one of the themes outlined by the fund. As part of our long-term community investment plan, the Warren County Community Fund marks the first steps through which we will collaborate with local partners to implement high-impact programs aimed at fostering the sustained growth and prosperity of the county.
We’re committed to making a positive impact in Mississippi through job creation, educational partnerships, and community reinvestment.
