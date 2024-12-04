Customers can thank the driver for their most recent delivery on Alexa-enabled devices or while shopping on Amazon. With each of the first 2 million thank-yous, drivers will receive $5—at no cost to you.
The holiday promotion is back! Amazon customers can once again show some extra appreciation for their delivery drivers this holiday season with the Thank My Driver feature.
Starting December 4, when a customer says, “Alexa, thank my driver,” from an Alexa-enabled device or searches “thank my driver” on Amazon (app or web), the driver who completed their most recent delivery will be notified of the customer’s appreciation and, with each of the first 2 million thank-yous, drivers will also receive $5 at no cost to the customer.
We are incredibly appreciative of the drivers who deliver for our customers every day, like Bree Scott, Andrew Shearouse, and Mathew Sanders—three of the seven most-thanked drivers from last year’s holiday season.
Bree, a delivery driver with Troxel Logistics in Fort Wayne, Indiana, says it’s been a “great experience” being a delivery driver, and she loves delivering during the holidays because she knows she’s helping to make the holiday season better for customers.
Andrew, a delivery driver for Supreme Veteran Logistics in Cincinnati, Ohio, is grateful for the appreciation he’s received from customers and his team. “Treat your customers like family, and they will do the same to you,” he said.
Matthew, a delivery driver for Leading Edge Logistix in Temecula, California, says his favorite part about being a delivery driver is the driving because “you’re always experiencing and seeing new things.”