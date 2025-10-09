The Mighty Nein, another story set in the same universe as The Legend of Vox Machina, is coming to Prime Video.
The animated series follows eight outcasts who must unite to save their world when a powerful relic threatens reality itself.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch The Mighty Nein, including premiere date, cast information, and plot.
How to watch ‘The Mighty Nein’
The Mighty Nein will be available exclusively on Prime Video on November 19.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off.
Prime Video works on hundreds of devices—smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and smart TVs. Download episodes for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
What is the plot of ‘The Mighty Nein’?
The Mighty Nein brings together fugitives and misfits bound by shared trauma. When the dangerous arcane relic called “The Beacon” falls into enemy hands, they must become heroes despite their pasts. The series combines dark humor with high-stakes drama while exploring themes of redemption and found family.
The series takes place 20 years after the events of The Legend of Vox Machina in the same world of Exandria. The Mighty Nein is adapted from a story-based adventure game from media company Critical Role, just like The Legend of Vox Machina.
Who is in the cast of ‘The Mighty Nein’?
The Mighty Nein stars voice actors from well-known video games:
- Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II)
- Taliesin Jaffe (World of Warcraft)
- Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us)
- Liam O'Brien (Marvel's Avengers)
- Matthew Mercer (Baldur's Gate 3)
- Marisha Ray (Fallout 76)
- Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)
- Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers)
Famous guest stars from other notable movies and series include:
- Mark Strong (Nine Perfect Strangers, 1917)
- Alan Cumming (The Traitors)
- Tim McGraw (The Blind Side, 1883)
- Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog)
- Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian)
- Auli'i Cravalho (Moana)
- Rahul Kohli (iZombie)
- Robbie Daymond (Date Everything!)
- Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation)
Tasha Huo (Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft) serves as showrunner, with Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse) and Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax) as executive producers.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Check out other animated series like Hazbin Hotel, Helluva Boss, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Invincible, and The Legend of Vox Machina. Emmy-winning Amazon Original series like The Boys, Fallout, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are also available to stream with a membership.
Members can access additional content from Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll,MGM+, Peacock Premium Plus, and FOX One through add-on subscriptions, plus over 500 free FAST Channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s “Shop the Show" feature to discover products inspired by your favorite series and movies.
