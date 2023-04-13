Amazon 2023 Letter to Shareholders.

CEO Andy Jassy’s 2023 Letter to Shareholders

Read Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s 2023 Letter to Shareholders.

Read more

Read earlier letters to our shareholders

Modern Amazon office reception with curved wooden wall and illuminated logo
For a full list of annual reports, proxies, and shareholder letters, go to Investor Relations.
Read more

You might also like

  • An Amazon Rivian van driving next to a wind farm during sunset.
    Amazon Reports

    Dive deep into Amazon's support of employees and small businesses, and learn more about our efforts to build stronger communities and protect the planet.

    Read more
  • EV Rickshaw Driver in India
    Our Workplace

    Amazon’s workplace is made up of a talented, global team of individuals who work hard every day to create a great experience for customers, employees, partners, and the communities where we serve.

    Read more
  • Amazon smile logo on squid ink background
    Amazon Leadership Principles

    Amazon employees use the Leadership Principles every day as we’re discussing ideas for new projects, deciding on the best solution for a customer's problem, or interviewing candidates.

    Read more