Narratives . We stopped presenting information to each other inside the company via powerpoint in 2004. Given how high level powerpoints are, we found that powerpoint was easy for the presenter to prepare, but harder for the audience to understand the substantive issues. Instead, we moved to writing narratives with a maximum of six pages in the body. Narratives are harder for the presenter (it’s hard to write a thoughtful six-page document that highlights the key issues in enough detail to be crisp and clear), but much easier for the audience to engage with and ask the right Why questions.



Working backwards documents . When we build services or features, before we start coding, we write Press Release and Frequently Asked Questions (“FAQ”) documents. The Press Release is intended to ensure that what we’re proposing building is remarkable to customers (so we don’t get to launch and ask “wait, why did we think customers would find this interesting?”). And, the FAQ is designed to force ourselves to ask the hard questions about which customers will use this capability, what they’ll like most, what they’ll be most disappointed with, why are we drawing the launch line where we are, why is it better than current alternatives, how should we think about pricing, what pricing dimensions we recommend, and why have we made the architectural decisions we have. The Press Release and FAQ are how we work backwards from customers, and how we push ourselves to ask questions customers would if they were in these meetings.