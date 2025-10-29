At the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Amazon highlighted that its previously announced investments in cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across 14 APEC economies (excluding the United States) will reach over $40 billion from 2025-2028. These investments are also projected to contribute more than $45 billion to U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) during the same period.