Key takeaways
- Amazon’s planned investments in 14 APEC countries in cloud and AI infrastructure will reach over $40 billion from 2025-2028.
- This investment is projected to contribute more than $45 billion to U.S. GDP during the same period.
- This will drive positive social and economic impact in both the U.S. and the other APEC nations where Amazon operates.
At the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Amazon highlighted that its previously announced investments in cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across 14 APEC economies (excluding the United States) will reach over $40 billion from 2025-2028. These investments are also projected to contribute more than $45 billion to U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) during the same period.
This U.S. GDP contribution is made up of multiple key economic drivers including the global adoption of Amazon’s full stack of American AI technologies, the creation of high-value American jobs in AI infrastructure development and operations in support of these investments, and increased demand for U.S.-manufactured cloud equipment and services.
These investments in APEC economies are in addition to Amazon’s ongoing investments to expand data center campuses in the U.S.—including recent announcements in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Mississippi, Indiana, and Georgia.
The investments that will occur over the next four years will create positive social and economic impact for both the U.S. as well as the other APEC nations where Amazon operates.
Amazon has invested and continues to invest billions of dollars in cloud infrastructure across the 14 APEC economies, generating a significant multiplier effect—creating employment opportunities across the data center supply chain, accelerating productivity gains, empowering digital transformation, and upskilling regional workforces in cloud and AI skills.
Enabling AI-powered economic growth in APEC
From Day 1, Amazon’s cloud infrastructure investments have enabled broad access to cloud and now AI technologies, helping businesses of all sizes and industries to modernize, scale, and compete globally.
In APEC economies, Amazon creates thousands of highly skilled roles, drawing on local expertise and developing new talent pipelines. These positions in technology, operations, and support services offer competitive wages and career advancement while supporting extensive networks of local contractors and service providers.
Local businesses using Amazon’s cloud services achieve rapid transformation through access to enterprise-grade technology. This enables local innovators to scale globally, from Singapore to Korea to Chile, to develop solutions to global challenges and opportunities, all while creating jobs and investment in their local communities.
International investment is a catalyst for creating shared prosperity that benefits local communities and regional ecosystems and will connect local economies to regional supply chains, generating cross-border commerce pathways. Small businesses gain access to customers across APEC, with technology transfer building regional centers of excellence where innovations solve challenges throughout the region.
Strengthening America's economic leadership in AI development and deployment
Amazon’s international investments simultaneously strengthen the U.S. economy and create substantial benefits for American workers and communities. These investments directly support the objectives of the U.S. Administration’s AI Export Program, extending the reach, and accelerating the adoption, of full-stack American AI—from compute to models to deployment in secure, trusted digital infrastructure.
The intellectual property powering Amazon’s global operations starts with innovation teams in U.S. headquarters, reinforcing America’s continued technological leadership and Amazon’s relentless commitment to lead the way in driving an AI-powered global economy. Amazon’s extensive experience in cloud and culture of continuous innovation will help enable all businesses to transform and maintain a competitive edge with AI.
Amazon’s international operations are accelerated by U.S.-based engineering, R&D, legal, finance, and other support teams, creating thousands of high-paying jobs across the country. The global operations also fund new American jobs and infrastructure, and can be reinvested in American innovation. This virtuous cycle helps drive increased demand for American products and services, further supporting investments in U.S. manufacturing and technology.
Building shared prosperity
Local AI innovations developed in APEC economies often solve challenges that exist worldwide. When AI development is enabled across diverse countries, including APEC nations, it fosters a global ecosystem of innovation that benefits local economies and American businesses and consumers. This creates a multiplier effect where regional AI progress contributes to global technological advancement.
Amazon remains committed to building a more connected, innovative, and prosperous future that both strengthens local economies and bolsters American economic leadership, driving shared prosperity.
