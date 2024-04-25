Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced plans to invest an estimated $11 billion in Indiana, creating at least 1,000 new jobs and marking the largest capital investment in the state’s history. With the support of Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), AWS will build new data centers in St. Joseph County. AWS will also contribute up to $7 million to support road infrastructure improvements being built by the state and local community surrounding the company’s planned development.

This planned investment is part of Amazon’s long-term commitment to Indiana. Since 2010, we've invested $21.5 billion in the Hoosier State and have added $19.8 billion to Indiana’s gross domestic product, helping support customers, employees, and communities. Amazon’s investments have created 26,000 full- and part-time jobs in the state. Amazon's commitment to Indiana also includes enabling four solar farms and a wind farm, with a combined capacity of more than 600 megawatts of renewable energy, enough to power approximately 146,000 homes.

“AWS’s unwavering commitment to supporting our customers and helping drive digital transformation has been evident through our infrastructure investments across the United States,” said Roger Wehner, AWS director of economic development. “Building upon this, we are thrilled to be expanding our operations in Indiana through this planned $11 billion investment, which will create numerous well-paying job opportunities and tap into the state's burgeoning tech sector, while contributing significantly to the state's growing economy. This investment will include our continuing commitment to fostering workforce development and educational initiatives in areas where we operate, and we look forward to helping nurture the next generation of talent in the Hoosier State. We are excited to partner with Governor Holcomb, IEDC, and other state and local leaders to forge a path toward a brighter future for Indiana’s tech landscape.”

Empowering local communities

AWS is dedicated to the communities where our data centers operate. Building upon our commitment to St. Joseph County and the surrounding area, AWS is launching the AWS InCommunities St. Joseph County Community Fund, a grant program aimed at supporting initiatives focused on six key themes: science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) education; sustainability and environment; economic development; future workforce development; inclusion, diversity, and equity; and homelessness, hunger, health, and well-being.

AWS is committing $100,000 to this fund, which will be managed and administered by the nonprofit ChangeX. The program is open to individuals, local community groups, schools, nonprofits, and other organizations across St. Joseph County and the wider South Bend region. Applicants can apply for grants of up to $10,000 for new or existing community projects that align with at least one of the six themes outlined by the fund. As part of our long-term community investment plan, the Community Fund marks the first steps through which we will collaborate with local partners to implement high-impact programs aimed at fostering the sustained growth and prosperity of the county.



Supporting STEAM awareness

Additionally, AWS will start a fund to support a curated set of STEAM awareness and learning opportunities for K-12 school systems. This fund will support implementation of programs such as the We Build it Better program, which provides industry-designed curricular experiences and resources that engage middle-school and older students in a work-like STEAM environment equipped with industry-grade tools. This program aims to foster interest and develop skills in STEAM fields from an early age, preparing students for future careers in these dynamic and rapidly evolving sectors.



Investing in education and skills training

AWS is also committed to empowering local communities by offering a range of educational programs and skills training opportunities. In collaboration with local educational and workforce development institutions, we aim to raise awareness about the region's emerging needs for a robust technology workforce and collaborate to create opportunities that lead to rewarding careers.

Among the local training programs that will be offered in the area is the Fiber Optic Fusion Splicing Workshop, which trains individuals in new fusion splicing techniques and equipment. Upon completing the free two-day workshop, learners earn a fusion splicing certificate and are immediately connected to employers who are currently seeking in-demand talent in the field of fiber broadband.

AWS brings free fiber-optic training to Ohio Fiber-optic cable carries data, and for a growing number of people in the US, it also carries the promise of a new career. Read more

The Information Infrastructure Workshop, another upcoming program, is designed to help students, educators, and workforce leaders better understand the physical layer of cloud computing and our information economy, and the many different career options available. Through a series of workshops with employers, the program creates pathways to careers associated with building, connecting, operating, and powering data centers.

“Indiana’s long-term economic strategy is paying dividends for Hoosiers as we cultivate the growth of critical sectors like technology infrastructure,” said Governor Holcomb. “Amazon has long been an important economic partner in Indiana, and we are excited to welcome AWS. This significant investment solidifies Indiana’s leadership position in the economy of the future, and will undoubtedly have a positive ripple effect on the town of New Carlisle, the north central region and the state of Indiana for years to come.”

“The AWS announcement today will be a generational boost to our local and regional economy, and we are excited for the opportunity to welcome the AWS team and workforce into our community,” said Carl Baxmeyer, president, St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners. “This new data center campus to be built in the Indiana Enterprise Center (IEC) over the next decade will be a major employment center for all of northern Indiana. This project announcement also shows our alignment with the state’s goal to create next level jobs that benefit all Hoosiers.”

Learn more about the ways in which AWS data centers benefit local communities.