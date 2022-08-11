It’s not every day you get to see what the forefront of an industry looks like. And to a passerby, the office block on the outskirts of Austin, Texas, that houses Annapurna Labs—a specialist microelectronics company Amazon Web Services (AWS) acquired in 2015—looks much like any other in the area. Whatever it lacks in distinguishing features, it more than makes up for in envelope-pushing activity. Inside, a team of specialist engineers, computer scientists, operations and logistics experts, and many more are constantly reimagining computer hardware design—from how to optimize processing performance to protecting components in large, complex devices (such as servers) when they’re being transported and installed.



We’re giving you a look inside the lab to see how it’s done.