After graduating from re/Start, Kolayemi quickly landed a role at Ultra-Commerce as a cloud system engineer. Ten months later, he joined Slalom Build as a platform engineer. “I’m a consultant and a senior platform engineer, which means I work with clients on their cloud modernization journey—moving their servers and databases from their own on-premises

data centers

to

AWS

, and modernizing software delivery lifecycle of workloads running on AWS,” he said.