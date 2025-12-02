Nova 2 Pro is Amazon's most intelligent reasoning model that can process text, images, video, and speech to generate text. It’s ideal for highly complex tasks like agentic coding, long-range planning, and sophisticated problem-solving—where the highest accuracy is essential. The model can also serve as a "teacher" for knowledge distillation—transferring its capabilities into smaller, more efficient "student" models for specific domains and use cases. Nova 2 Pro is equal or better on 10 out of 16 benchmarks compared to Claude Sonnet 4.5, equal or better on 8 out of 16 benchmarks compared to GPT-5.1, equal or better on 15 out of 19 benchmarks compared to Gemini 2.5 Pro, and equal or better on 8 out of 18 benchmarks compared to Gemini 3 Pro Preview. Nova 2 Pro demonstrates strengths in multi-document analysis, video reasoning, following complex instructions, solving advanced math, and executing agentic and software engineering tasks.