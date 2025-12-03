Efficiency has emerged as a critical challenge for organizations deploying AI. While building AI applications has become easier, running them at scale remains expensive and resource-intensive. This challenge is particularly acute for

AI agents

, which can have higher inference demands as they reason through problems, leverage a variety of tools, and coordinate across multiple systems. Most companies opt for the largest, most capable models to power their agents, but a significant amount of an agent’s time is spent doing routine tasks, like checking calendars and searching documents, that don't require advanced intelligence. The result? Unnecessary costs, slower responses, and wasted resources.