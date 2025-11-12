Key takeaways
- AWS Skill Builder introduces Meeting Simulator, Cohorts Studio, and microcredentials (available on November 12).
- AI-powered communication skills training and group-based learning solution complement AWS's skill development portfolio.
- Professional certification beta exam registration available on November 18 for developers building production-ready generative AI solutions.
- Hands-on microcredentials validate practical expertise in serverless computing and agentic systems.
Maybe you’re a software developer looking to pivot into AI, or an IT professional wanting to add credentials to your resume. Perhaps you’re new to tech entirely but are curious about the AI revolution and how you can be a part of it.
The World Economic Forum estimates 40% of core job skills will change by 2030, with employers already paying an average of 47% more for workers with AI skills, according to Skillsoft’s 2024-2025 IT Skills & Salary Report.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced four solutions to address the growing skills gap by creating a complete learning journey—from skill-building and practice to validation and hands-on application.
Free AI courses on AWS Skill Builder
Whether you're just starting to explore AI or looking to deepen your expertise, AWS Skill Builder, AWS's online learning center, offers 220+ free AI courses. These range from beginner-friendly introductions to advanced topics like generative AI and agentic AI, allowing professionals to learn at their own pace alongside existing work commitments.
Practice real-world skills in the AI era
Knowledge alone isn’t enough to close the AI skills gap. That's why AWS has developed practical learning solutions that simulate real-world challenges and provide guidance when needed.
These new experiences—AWS Skill Builder Meeting Simulator, Cohorts Studio, microcredentials, and the AWS Certified Generative AI Developer—Professional certification—adapt to individual needs, offer instant feedback, and recreate workplace scenarios, with AI enhancing the learning process itself.
While technical knowledge is essential, success with AI requires more than just expertise. Professionals need to explain technical concepts clearly to different audiences, answer challenging questions with confidence, and build trust with customers and teammates. AWS Skill Builder Meeting Simulator bridges the gap between technical expertise and how to talk about it.
This immersive learning experience creates realistic meeting scenarios with AI-powered characters who act and respond like real people—from skeptical executives to technical experts. For example, you might practice explaining a complex AI solution to a business leader who needs to understand its value, or work through technical requirements with an IT team.
Whether you choose to speak directly with the AI personas or interact through text, you'll get instant feedback on how well you communicate, from the questions you ask to how you handle objections.
Team learning with Cohorts Studio
Teams learn better and more effectively together. To turn cloud training into shared achievement, professionals are looking for ways to collaborate and join dynamic learning communities that make skill development engaging, social, and flexible. That's why AWS is launching Cohorts Studio, a new learning solution on Skill Builder that transforms how teams develop skills together.
Available to Skill Builder Team subscription customers at no additional cost, this feature allows teams to create exam preparation study groups, launch AI bootcamps, or run friendly competitions in their game-based learning experiences.
With flexible scheduling and AI-recommended training content, teams can create cohort-based learning experiences that fit their goals and schedules. Track progress on live leaderboards, celebrate achievements together, and maintain momentum through peer support.
New AWS AI certifications for career advancement
With practical experience under their belts, professionals can then validate their expertise through AWS’s expanded certification portfolio. Registration for the beta exam of the new AWS Certified Generative AI Developer - Professional certification and the exam prep plan will be available on November 18.
This certification helps developers with at least two years of cloud experience demonstrate their proficiency in foundation models, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architectures, and responsible AI deployment—skills driving innovation across industries.
The certification’s exam prep plan combines practice questions, hands-on experience through AWS SimuLearn, and domain-specific courses to help professionals prepare for the exam.
This new generative AI developer certification joins AWS’s existing portfolio that includes AWS Certified AI Practitioner, AWS Certified Machine Learning Engineer - Associate, and AWS Certified Data Engineer – Associate, creating clear pathways for career advancement.
Hands-on microcredentials for job-ready skills
For the next step in the learning journey, AWS is introducing microcredentials within AWS Skill Builder as a new form of skills validation to help you stand out in the job market.
While certifications show you understand the concepts, microcredentials show you can actually perform specific tasks. The first two offerings—AWS Serverless Demonstrated and AWS Agentic AI Demonstrated—require candidates to demonstrate dual capabilities: first troubleshooting complex scenarios, then implementing effective solutions in real AWS environments. Together, AWS Certifications and microcredentials showcase your complete capabilities—validating both your deep technical knowledge and hands-on skills.
Getting started on your AI skills development journey
Whether you're just starting to explore AI or looking to take your skills to the next level, these new learning experiences and credentials from AWS offer a clear path forward. In a world where working alongside AI is becoming the norm, investing in these skills isn't just about staying current; it's about opening doors to exciting new career opportunities.
Learners can take their first step today by visiting AWS Skill Builder's 1,000+ free learning resources, where they can explore everything from cloud computing basics to advanced AI concepts at their own pace.