Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and OpenAI announced a multi-year, strategic partnership that provides AWS’s world-class infrastructure to run and scale OpenAI’s core artificial intelligence (AI) workloads starting immediately. Under this new $38 billion agreement, which will have continued growth over the next seven years, OpenAI is accessing AWS compute comprising hundreds of thousands of state-of-the-art NVIDIA GPUs, with the ability to expand to tens of millions of CPUs to rapidly scale agentic workloads. AWS has unusual experience running large-scale AI infrastructure securely, reliably, and at scale–with clusters topping 500K chips. AWS's leadership in cloud infrastructure combined with OpenAI's pioneering advancements in generative AI will help millions of users continue to get value from ChatGPT.