I cannot think of a better leader for this organization than Peter. Peter has been at Amazon for over 27 years, and led some of the most transformative technologies in computing history. Peter was the leader of Amazon EC2 when we launched this revolutionary service in 2006, and built out that excellent team over many years. Under his leadership, we launched Block Storage, File Storage, Load Balancing, Networking, and Monitoring services that AWS customers continue to rely on to run their infrastructure. In 2015, Peter spearheaded the acquisition of Annapurna Labs, our outstanding team that builds our custom silicon, and continues to manage that team. In 2016, we asked Peter to lead our AWS Infrastructure team, who’s responsible for all of our data centers, networking, hardware, and associated supply chain. To give you an idea of scale, our infrastructure stretches across 38 geographic regions and 120 Availability Zones around the world. In 2021, Peter moved to lead all of our AWS Utility Computing services (e.g., compute, storage, database, analytics, various AI services, messaging, etc.), the combination of which is widely recognized as the industry leader and standard-setter in the cloud.