- New AWS Graviton5-based Amazon EC2 M9g instances deliver up to 25% higher performance than the previous generation.
- With 192 cores per chip and 5x larger cache, customers can scale up workloads and improve application performance while reducing infrastructure cost.
- For the third year in a row, more than half of new CPU capacity added to AWS is powered by Graviton, and 98% of the top 1,000 EC2 customers, including Adobe, Airbnb, Atlassian, Epic Games, Formula 1, Pinterest, SAP, Siemens, Snowflake, and Synopsys, have already benefited from Graviton's price performance advantages.
As cloud workloads continue to grow in complexity and scale, organizations face a persistent challenge: how to simultaneously deliver faster performance, lower costs, and meet sustainability commitments. Traditional approaches often force trade-offs, leaving you to choose between speed and efficiency. To address this need, today we are introducing Graviton5 processors—AWS's most advanced custom chip to date for a broad set of cloud workloads. Graviton5 delivers up to 25% better compute performance than the previous generation while maintaining leading energy efficiency, enabling you to run applications faster, reduce costs, and meet sustainability goals.
Graviton5 delivers measurable business impact
Graviton5-based EC2 M9g instances enable you to process information more efficiently with the highest CPU core density available in Amazon EC2—192 cores in a single package. This efficient design reduces the distance data must travel between cores, cutting inter-core communication latency by up to 33% while increasing bandwidth. Demanding workloads like real-time gaming, high-performance databases, big data analytics, application servers, and Electronic Design Automation (EDA) can now scale up with faster data exchange between processing cores.
The chip includes a 5x larger L3 cache—a high-speed memory buffer that keeps frequently accessed data close to the processor. Each Graviton5 core has access to 2.6x more L3 cache than Graviton4, which translates to fewer delays waiting for data and faster application response times. Memory performance has also improved, with Graviton5 providing faster memory speeds, enabling you to process larger datasets and run memory-intensive applications more efficiently.
Network and storage bandwidth have also increased, with up to 15% higher network bandwidth and 20% higher Amazon Elastic Block Store (EBS) bandwidth on average across instance sizes, and up to twice the network bandwidth for the largest instances—resulting in faster data transfers, quicker backups, and improved performance for distributed applications.
Graviton5 also delivers better performance while being more energy efficient, helping you meet sustainability targets without compromising capability. These innovations are possible because of end-to-end ownership from chip design through server architecture. Graviton5 adopts the latest 3nm technology, optimizes the design for AWS use cases, and allows for system-level optimizations such as bare-die cooling.
Graviton5 advances security without compromise
Built on the AWS Nitro System—the security and performance foundation trusted by the world's most privacy-conscious organizations across government, healthcare, and financial services—Graviton5 instances leverage sixth-generation Nitro Cards to offload virtualization, storage, and networking functions to dedicated hardware. This architecture delivers virtually all the server's compute and memory resources directly to your workloads while implementing a zero-operator access design that fundamentally prevents any other system or person from logging into EC2 servers, reading instance memory, or accessing customer data.
Graviton5 introduces the Nitro Isolation Engine as an enhancement to the Nitro System, harnessing formal verification to provide mathematical certainty that your workloads are isolated from each other and AWS operators. Nitro Isolation Engine’s minimal, formally verified codebase uses mathematical proofs to ensure it behaves exactly as defined, pioneering a new standard for mathematically proven cloud security. We will engage with customers to provide access to the Nitro Isolation Engine implementation so they can evaluate it and the resulting proofs.
Proven customer performance across industries
Adobe is using Graviton to transform broadcasts into personalized viewing experiences for millions of users, leveraging the improved compute performance to process video streams in real-time. Epic Games relies on Graviton to bring competitive gaming experiences to millions of players daily, where the reduced latency and increased bandwidth ensure smooth gameplay even during peak demand. Formula 1 uses Graviton to help fans keep up with drivers traveling at 350 km/h, processing telemetry data and delivering real-time insights to viewers around the world. Pinterest hosts more than 500 million monthly active users on Graviton-based infrastructure, benefiting from the price performance advantages to serve personalized content at scale.
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home and has since grown to over 5 million hosts who have welcomed over 2 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. “AWS Graviton5-based Amazon EC2 instances are some of the fastest EC2 instances we have ever tested,” said Denis Sheahan a principal performance engineer at Airbnb. “In our performance tests, conducted using Airbnb's production search workloads, we are seeing improvements of up to 25% over other system architectures of the same generation, and up to 20% compared to prior generation Graviton4 instances. We are especially impressed with P95 latency for our critical workloads, helping to provide a consistent experience for Airbnb guests and hosts.”
A recognized leader in software development, work management, and enterprise service management software, Atlassian enables enterprises to connect their business and technology teams with an AI-powered system of work that unlocks productivity at scale. “Atlassian has migrated more than 3,000 EC2 instances for Jira and Confluence to AWS Graviton4-based EC2 instances,” said Tibo Delor, principal engineer at Atlassian. “In our testing of Jira on AWS Graviton5-based M9g instances, we observed 30% higher performance and 20% lower latency compared to the prior generation, and we look forward to AWS Graviton5 general availability.”
Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware, and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens Calibre Design Solutions delivers a complete integrated circuit verification and design for manufacturing optimization EDA platform. “The future of semiconductor physical verification lies in cloud-enabled, high-performance computing,” said Juan Rey, senior vice president and general manager at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Our collaboration with AWS positions Calibre at the forefront of this transformation. We're excited to announce support for Calibre on Arm-based AWS Graviton processors, which deliver 20% performance improvements and more than 30% compute cost reductions on AWS Graviton4 compared with other AWS instances. Early AWS Graviton5 testing shows an additional 30% performance boost, unlocking faster verification and time-to-market for our customers.”
For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. “We've been working closely with AWS on running SAP HANA Cloud on AWS Graviton since 2023 and have seen significant performance improvements with each new Graviton generation,” said Stefan Bäuerle, senior vice president and head of SAP HANA & Persistency at SAP. “With AWS Graviton5-based Amazon EC2 M9g instances, we've observed a stunning 35% to 60% increase in the performance of our OLTP queries on SAP HANA Cloud—a phenomenal advancement in a single generation.”
Synopsys is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. “For over a decade since the inception of Annapurna Labs, Synopsys and AWS have collaborated to enable Amazon's custom silicon development,” said Sanjay Bali, senior vice president in strategy and product management at Synopsys. “Synopsys EDA tools such as VCS, PrimeTime, Fusion Compiler, and IC Validator support on AWS Graviton have been critical to the design of Graviton as well as Nitro and Trainium chips. Today, Synopsys and AWS are expanding Graviton support to accelerate our customers' semiconductor innovation. Compared to Graviton4, early results on Graviton5 show up to 35% runtime improvements for Fusion Compiler and PrimeTime. In addition, our joint partner, Arm, is observing up to 40% faster runtimes for Synopsys VCS on Graviton5 relative to previous generations.”
Graviton5-based M9g instances designed for general purpose workloads are available in preview now. C9g instances for compute-intensive workloads and R9g instances for memory-intensive workloads are planned for 2026.
