Airbnb was born in 2007 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home and has since grown to over 5 million hosts who have welcomed over 2 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. “AWS Graviton5-based Amazon EC2 instances are some of the fastest EC2 instances we have ever tested,” said Denis Sheahan a principal performance engineer at Airbnb. “In our performance tests, conducted using Airbnb's production search workloads, we are seeing improvements of up to 25% over other system architectures of the same generation, and up to 20% compared to prior generation Graviton4 instances. We are especially impressed with P95 latency for our critical workloads, helping to provide a consistent experience for Airbnb guests and hosts.”