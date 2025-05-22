Amazon Web Services (AWS)

has announced the availability of Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4—the latest generation of models from Anthropic—in

Amazon Bedrock

. These new, hybrid reasoning models (meaning they can toggle between near-instant responses and extended thinking) set new standards across coding, advanced reasoning, and multi-step workflows. They enable sustained performance on complex, long-running tasks and can power AI agents capable of doing hours of work in minutes.