Starting with Alexa+

Say “Alexa” just once

With Alexa+, you can have free-flowing conversations about nearly any topic. Just say “Alexa” once, and as long as you see the blue light bar on your device, you can keep the conversation flowing—no need to repeat the wake word. Alexa can keep up with your train of thought, jumping from one idea to the next without missing a beat.

For example, start by asking Alexa about your favorite song, then shift to asking about the artist, if they’re going on tour, and when they’re coming to your city—all in one conversation. Previously, you'd have to ask these questions individually, say the wake word multiple times, and reiterate the context so Alexa could keep up.

50 things to try with Alexa+ Alexa+ is our next-generation AI assistant that gets things done—it solves daily problems, keeps you entertained, helps you stay connected, and can converse about virtually any topic.

Explore Alexa+’s vast knowledge

The new Alexa has extensive knowledge of virtually any topic—from recommendations for nearby coffee shops and weekend activities to the history of your local sports team. Need to settle a dinner table debate about the lowest point in any ocean on Earth? Simply ask Alexa+. If you want the latest news, Alexa+ can also keep you updated with timely, accurate information from trusted sources like Reuters, the Associated Press, and hundreds more.

Plus, you can even add to its knowledge by sharing documents, emails, photos, and messages—via the mobile app or even via email—for Alexa to remember, summarize, or act on. So if you want to know what type of fencing your HOA allows, for example—upload your HOA guidebook to Alexa+, and it will read it, store it, and have the details ready when you ask for them.

Get to know Alexa+'s personality

We're building Alexa+ to be a world-class assistant with a personality to match. The new Alexa is smart, considerate, and even has a sense of humor—making every interaction that much more engaging. Talk to Alexa as you would a friend, and Alexa can respond accordingly based on your mood. Alexa understands when you express excitement, sarcasm, and criticism, and can respond with emotional intelligence.