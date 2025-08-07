Key takeaways
- Alexa+ enables natural conversations on virtually any topic without repeating the wake word, making it easier to get things done.
- With voice and visual ID, Alexa recognizes you and delivers personalized responses tailored to your specific needs and preferences.
- Customize Echo Show with up to eight widgets to manage your home and schedule with personalized dashboard views.
Page overview
Starting with Alexa+
Say “Alexa” just once
With Alexa+, you can have free-flowing conversations about nearly any topic. Just say “Alexa” once, and as long as you see the blue light bar on your device, you can keep the conversation flowing—no need to repeat the wake word. Alexa can keep up with your train of thought, jumping from one idea to the next without missing a beat.
For example, start by asking Alexa about your favorite song, then shift to asking about the artist, if they’re going on tour, and when they’re coming to your city—all in one conversation. Previously, you'd have to ask these questions individually, say the wake word multiple times, and reiterate the context so Alexa could keep up.
Explore Alexa+’s vast knowledge
The new Alexa has extensive knowledge of virtually any topic—from recommendations for nearby coffee shops and weekend activities to the history of your local sports team. Need to settle a dinner table debate about the lowest point in any ocean on Earth? Simply ask Alexa+. If you want the latest news, Alexa+ can also keep you updated with timely, accurate information from trusted sources like Reuters, the Associated Press, and hundreds more.
Plus, you can even add to its knowledge by sharing documents, emails, photos, and messages—via the mobile app or even via email—for Alexa to remember, summarize, or act on. So if you want to know what type of fencing your HOA allows, for example—upload your HOA guidebook to Alexa+, and it will read it, store it, and have the details ready when you ask for them.
Get to know Alexa+'s personality
We're building Alexa+ to be a world-class assistant with a personality to match. The new Alexa is smart, considerate, and even has a sense of humor—making every interaction that much more engaging. Talk to Alexa as you would a friend, and Alexa can respond accordingly based on your mood. Alexa understands when you express excitement, sarcasm, and criticism, and can respond with emotional intelligence.
Alexa’s personality also comes to life not only through conversations, but also through a selection of voices and a new visual feature called Alexicons—expressive animations that appear on the blue light bar as you chat. With over 30 different Alexicons (and many more on the way), these dynamic visuals make your interactions more fun by displaying smiles, hearts, music notes, and more to match the tone and topic of your chat.
With compatible Echo Show devices (Echo Show 5, 8, 10, 15, and 21), you can arrange your home screen widgets to suit your needs. The Echo Show 15 accommodates up to six standard-sized widgets, while the Echo Show 21 allows for eight. You can also add additional widgets, which you can access by swiping right on your home screen.
To add or rearrange widgets on your home screen, access the Widget Gallery from the Menu icon. You can select, resize, and arrange widgets to create a personalized dashboard that puts your most important information front and center.
To further personalize your Alexa+ experience, Echo Show 15 and 21 now feature brand-new XXL widgets, offering expanded views and more functionality. These larger widgets maximize your screen space to display more information, making it easier to manage your home and schedule at a glance.
- Calendar widget: Simplify your schedule with daily, weekly, or monthly views. Just ask Alexa to show your schedule and you'll see a full-screen view of your calendar—including upcoming events like social engagements or after-school activities. You can then naturally follow up with questions about the upcoming month, for example, and Alexa will adjust the display accordingly.
- Smart home widget: Control your Alexa-compatible devices, access them by category or customizable groups, check device status, access Map View, and even view recent Ring camera events. Plus, if you’re a Ring Home Premium subscriber, you can also integrate Alexa+ with Ring’s Smart Video Search to easily search through your camera event history and view specific moments.
- For You widget: This new panel combines personalized notifications with tailored suggestions as you interact more with Alexa+, keeping you updated on things you've asked about and providing relevant prompts based on your interests—from conversation topics and movie recommendations to outdoor activities and more.
Create personalized experiences for each family member
One of the most exciting features of Alexa+ is its personalization capabilities: You can teach Alexa+ to recognize you and your voice.
To get the most personalized experience with Alexa+, you can set up both visual ID and voice ID on compatible Echo Show devices. Visual ID enables Alexa to recognize you visually and display tailored content, while voice ID allows Alexa to recognize your voice for personalized responses. For instance, with voice ID set up, when you ask Alexa+ to play music, it’ll identify you as the speaker and select songs based on your personal preferences rather than music your household has been playing collectively.
To enroll in both voice ID and visual ID on your Echo Show devices (Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21), go to Settings, then Accounts & Profiles, and follow the steps to set up your profile.
Sign up for Early Access
Alexa+ is now available to select customers through Early Access, and we’re continuing to expand to even more customers in waves.
For more information on Alexa+ and to sign up for Early Access consideration, visit amazon.com/newalexa.
Trending news and stories
- Inside Project Kuiper's Florida hub: Preparing satellites for Amazon's space network
- Everything you need to prepare for your in-person Amazon interview
- Amazon expands Kindle Colorsoft family with 16 GB model and first-ever color Kindle for kids
- Amazon sets the record straight: The Wall Street Journal’s flawed pricing analysis