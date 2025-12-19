Melania, a new film from Amazon MGM Studios, provides an intimate look at one of the most closely watched transitions of power in recent history. It offers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to First Lady Melania Trump during the critical weeks before the 2025 presidential inauguration.
Watch the trailer, and find out more about the forthcoming film.
What is ‘Melania’ about?
The documentary chronicles the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration, capturing Mrs. Trump as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and moves her family back to the nation’s capital.
With exclusive footage of critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, Melania showcases Mrs. Trump’s return to one of the world’s most powerful roles. The film provides a rare glimpse into the personal and professional challenges of preparing to serve as First Lady.
“History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. presidential inauguration,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold—a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.”
What makes this documentary unique?
Unlike traditional political documentaries that rely on retrospective interviews and archival footage, Melania was filmed in real time during the transition period. This approach captures the immediacy and pressure of preparing for one of the most scrutinized roles in American public life.
The documentary provides access to spaces and moments typically closed to cameras, offering viewers an unprecedented perspective on the logistical, personal, and ceremonial preparations required before an inauguration.
When and where can I watch ‘Melania’?
The documentary will be released exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30, giving audiences a cinematic experience of this historic moment.
Melania, from Amazon MGM Studios in association with Muse Films, New Element Media, and Ratpac Entertainment, is directed by Brett Ratner. Ratner also produced alongside Fernando Sulichin, Marc Beckman, and Melania Trump.
What is available to watch on Prime Video?
As you wait for Melania in theaters, you can watch plenty of other documentaries on Prime Video like Judy Blume Forever, Good Night Oppy, and Lucy and Desi.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.