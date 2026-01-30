From the creators of the Emmy-nominated Jury Duty comes a fresh installment that trades the courtroom for the conference room.
Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat premieres on Prime Video on March 20, bringing the series’s signature hidden-camera format to an entirely new setting.
How to stream ‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’ on Prime Video
Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, March 20, with three episodes. Two additional episodes will follow on Friday, March 27, and the series concludes with a three-episode finale on Friday, April 3.
The series is included with an Amazon Prime membership, available across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually.
Are Ronald Gladden and James Marsden featured in ‘Jury Duty Returns: Company Retreat’?
Ronald Gladden and James Marsden from Season 1 are not returning for Jury Duty Returns: Company Retreat, but Marsden is an executive producer.
Who is behind ‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’?
The series is executive produced by David Bernad (The White Lotus, Bad Trip), Lee Eisenberg (Lessons in Chemistry, The Office), Gene Stupnitsky (Hello Ladies, The Office), Todd Schulman (The Chair Company, Who Is America?), Nicholas Hatton (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Who Is America?), Jake Szymanski (7 Days in Hell, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), Anthony King (The Afterparty, Silicon Valley), Chris Kula (Wrecked, Community), James Marsden (Paradise, Sonic the Hedgehog 3), and Ruben Fleischer (Superstore, St. Denis Medical).
Eisenberg and Stupnitsky co-created the series, with Szymanski directing.
What is ‘Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat’ about?
This documentary-style comedy captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker. Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged—every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment, whether in conference rooms or during downtime, has been meticulously orchestrated.
As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance. The series extends the core format of Jury Duty into a new environment, offering a fresh take on workplace dynamics while maintaining the original’s inventive approach.
The original Jury Duty launched in 2023 to strong critical recognition, earning a Peabody Award and AFI Award, four Emmy nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series, two Golden Globe nominations including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, and two Critics Choice Award nominations including Best Comedy Series.
What else is on Prime Video?
