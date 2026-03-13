Key takeaways
- There is no change in cost to the Amazon Prime membership.
- Prime Video Ultra will be available in the U.S. for $4.99 a month.
- The new subscription will include up to five concurrent streams, up to 100 downloads, and exclusive access to 4K/UHD streaming.
On April 10, 2026, Prime Video’s Ad Free subscription will become Prime Video Ultra in the U.S., priced at $4.99 a month. The new Ultra subscription will deliver enhanced features including up to five concurrent streams (previously three), up to 100 downloads (previously 25), and exclusive access to 4K/UHD streaming.
Delivering ad-free streaming with premium features requires significant investment, and this structure aligns with other major streaming services while ensuring customers have the flexibility to choose how they want to watch. Prime members will continue to enjoy the core Prime Video benefit, including HD/HDR and now Dolby Vision, at no additional cost with their Prime membership.
What are the different streaming options, costs, and features*?
|Streaming option/features
|Prime Video benefit included with a Prime membership
|Prime Video Ultra subscription
|Includes thousands of premium movies, TV series, and live sports from the NFL, NBA, NASCAR, and The Masters
|✔
|✔
|HD (High Definition)
|✔
|✔
|HDR (High Dynamic Range)
|✔
|✔
|Dolby Vision
|✔ (newly available)
|✔
|Download capabilities (offline)
|✔ 50 downloads for offline viewing (up from 25)
|✔ 100 downloads for offline viewing (up from 25)
|Concurrent streams
|✔ 4 streams (up from 3)
|✔ 5 streams (up from 3)
|Ad-free
|-
|✔
|UHD/4K
|-
|✔
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|✔
|Price
|The Prime Video Benefit is included with a Prime membership. Prime membership is $14.99 a month/$139 a year.
|Starting April 10, $4.99/month. Prime or Prime Video subscription required. Customers who have an annual Prime membership plan can also opt to switch to the Prime Video Ultra annual plan at $45.99, a 23% discount from the monthly rate.
Access to Prime Originals and sports programming
With or without Prime Video Ultra, customers receive exceptional value and convenience, and the same selection, offering Amazon MGM Studios-produced originals and more, including Original series like Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Summer I Turned Pretty; Original movies including Heads of State, Red One, Road House, and The Accountant 2; exclusive live sports from the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NASCAR, NWSL, and The Masters; as well as licensed films and shows.
Prime Video Ultra is currently for the U.S. only.
Prime Video Ultra is currently for the U.S. only.
*Live TV and events, like sports, and other select ad-supported content and subscriptions may still include ads with Prime Video Ultra. The concurrent stream and download limits apply across your account profiles, and sub-limits per title, device, and provider may apply. 4K/UHD video, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos features apply to Prime movies and TV shows and depend on your internet service bandwidth and device capabilities. Not all content is available in all resolutions.
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