Key takeaways
- Masters of the Universe releases theatrically in the U.S. on June 5, 2026, distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.
- Nicholas Galitzine stars as Prince Adam/He-Man alongside Jared Leto and Idris Elba.
- The film is directed by Travis Knight.
In Masters of the Universe, director Travis Knight (Bumblebee) brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure.
The live-action feature film from Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios, based on the iconic franchise, will be released theatrically in the United States on June 5.
Watch the trailer for the movie above, featuring Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You) as Prince Adam/He-Man, Jared Leto (Morbius) as Skeletor, and Idris Elba (Heads of State) as Duncan/Man-At-Arms.
Here’s everything to know about Masters of the Universe, including the cast, the plot, and how to watch the film.
When is the 'Masters of the Universe' release date?
The film releases theatrically in the U.S. on June 5, distributed by Amazon MGM Studios. International distribution is handled by Sony Pictures International Releasing.
What is 'Masters of the Universe' about?
After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor.
To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela and Duncan/Man-At-Arms, and embrace his true destiny as He-Man—the most powerful man in the universe.
Who is in the 'Masters of the Universe' cast?
Masters of the Universe features an impressive cast including:
- Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue) as Prince Adam/He-Man
- Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) as Skeletor
- Idris Elba (Heads of State) as Duncan/Man-At-Arms
- Camila Mendes (Upgraded) as Teela
- Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids) as the voice of "Roboto"
- Alison Brie (Somebody I Used to Know) as Evil-Lyn
- James Purefoy (Solomon Kane) as King Randor
- Morena Baccarin (Greenland) as Sorceress
- Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Alpha) as Malcolm/Fisto
- Charlotte Riley (Entity) as Queen Marlena
The film is directed by Travis Knight with a screenplay by Chris Butler, Aaron Nee, Adam Nee, and Dave Callaham.
What else is available to watch on Prime Video?
Before you go see Masters of the Universe in theaters, there are thousands of series, movies, documentaries, and more to watch on Prime Video. That includes other iterations of Masters of the Universe like the original 1987 live-action film starring Dolph Lundgren, the 2016 animated movie Masters of the Universe: the Curse of the Three Terrors, and the first two seasons of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon series from the 1980s and early 2000s.
There are plenty of other Amazon Original series as well, like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Invincible, The Boys, and Fallout. Programming from partners such as HBO Max, Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ are also available via Prime Video subscriptions, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) channels.
Prime Video is included in an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 annually. Amazon also offers additional, discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership—including free delivery on more than 300 million items, exclusive deals, and savings for eligible members—at only 50% of the cost.
Young adults (ages 18-24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 a month, or $69 a year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 a month.
