Every benefit that comes with your Prime membership

Amazon Prime is much more than its fast, free shipping and access to exclusive deals and discounts. Those benefits barely scratch the surface of all that comes with a Prime membership. Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership, offering more than 30 benefits and perks for members.
Here’s a complete list of everything you get when you join Prime.
Shipping and delivery benefits
Free shipping. Get millions of items delivered in just two days, for free. Millions of items are also eligible for one-day shipping. Need it even faster? In select areas, up to three million items on Amazon are eligible for same day shipping as fast as five hours after you place the order.
Free release-day delivery. You can get select books, movies, music, and video games delivered by 7 p.m. on the day of their release.
Free Grubhub+. Every Prime membership comes with one year of free Grubhub+, which means no delivery fees and other savings.
Grocery delivery. In select areas, get free grocery pickup on any order, or free same-day delivery on orders of $100+. Get unlimited free grocery delivery for $9.99/month with a grocery subscription just for Prime.A Prime membership has a lot to offer. Here are just a few of the best benefits.
Prescription shipping and savings. Bypass your local pharmacy: Prime members can get prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy delivered for free in just two days.
Rewards for no-rush shipping. Don’t need your package right away? If you choose no-rush shipping, Amazon can offer you rewards or discounts in exchange for slower shipping.
Amazon Day. Want separate deliveries bundled and delivered all at once? Pick a day and Amazon will ensure all your packages arrive on the same day each week.
Shopbop free shipping. Prime members get free two-day and next-day shipping at shopbop.com.
Zappos free upgraded shipping. Prime members also get free expedited shipping on all Zappos orders.
Woot! shipping benefits. Get free standard shipping on all Woot! purchases and free express shipping on Shirt Woot items.
Streaming benefits
Prime Video. As a Prime member, you get to watch Amazon Original shows and movies along with thousands of other shows for free—on virtually any streaming device. Prime Video shows and movies include limited advertisements, or you can sign up for the ad-free option.
Prime Video channels. Add on your favorite shows from a library of popular streaming services like discovery+, Paramount+, EPIX, NBA League Pass, and STARZ—no cable service required. Channels range from $4.99 to $14.99 per month.
Amazon Music. Prime members get access to millions of songs from an enormous music catalog, all without ads.
Amazon Music Unlimited. For even more music, as a Prime member, you can join Amazon Music Unlimited for $9.99 per month for a monthly subscription or $99 per year for an annual subscription. Non-Prime customers pay $10.99 per month.
Prime Gaming. Gamers get access to a rotating collection of free games each month along with in-game content, and a free channel subscription on Twitch.tv.
Amazon Photos. Prime members get unlimited full-resolution photo storage along with 5 GB of video storage. You can share your photos with up to five family members and display images on devices like a Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, and Amazon Fire tablet.
Amazon Kids+. Prime members save more on Amazon Kids+, at $4.99/month, where your kids get to choose from thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, and educational games.
Shopping benefits
Whole Foods. Prime members can get exclusive discounts at Whole Foods Market, both online and in-store.
Prime Day. Only Prime members can take advantage of the millions of deals and sales during the annual two-day Prime Day event.
Prime exclusive deals. Every day, there are thousands of exclusive-to-Prime-members sales and deals on items across the Amazon store.
Prescription discounts. Amazon offers savings of up to 80% on prescriptions at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide, including the Amazon Pharmacy.Is it time for you to sign up for Prime? Let’s find out.
Prime Visa. Prime members are eligible for the Prime Visa card which gives 5% back at Amazon, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods, and Chase Travel. It also offers 2% back at gas stations and restaurants, plus 1% on all other purchases.
Prime Store Card. The Amazon Prime Store Card is one of Prime’s best perks. Eligible Prime members can get 5% back on every Amazon purchase, plus get as much as 15% in additional savings on select items that rotate through the year. You can also access other exclusive financing offers, like 0% APR financing on certain Amazon purchases.
Amazon Prime Secured Card. This card lets you rebuild your credit while continuing to earn 2% at Amazon, Amazon Fresh, and other locations.
Prime early access. Don’t miss out on Lightning Deals—Prime members get early access 30 minutes before the general public.
Buy With Prime. Prime shipping and delivery benefits extend beyond the Amazon website. At participating Buy With Prime retailers, you can get Prime benefits like fast, free shipping and easy return policies.
RxPass. Prime members can get all their eligible medications for one low price of $5 per month. Learn more about RxPass.
Reading benefits
Prime Reading. Prime members can read whatever they like—as much as they like—from a rotating collection of over a thousand books, magazines, comics, and more.
Amazon First Reads. If you’re a Prime member, you also get access to Amazon First Reads—that’s free, early access to a newly released book every month from a curated selection of editors' picks.
Audible Narration. Available via the free Kindle app or Audible’s free listening app on a variety of devices, you can listen to narration for free on hundreds of books.
Free titles at Audible. New Prime members get a free Audible Premium Plus trial as well as two credits that can be applied to any books in the Audible library.
How much does a Prime membership cost?
A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually—but Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive perks, and savings for eligible members.
Prime Access is just $6.99 per month for qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid. Prime Student—another discounted membership—is $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial for select, eligible customers.
Another thing to know: you can share your Prime benefits. Link your Prime account with another adult to share all the benefits of membership.
Next, learn how to sign up for Prime today and find out if you qualify for a discounted membership.