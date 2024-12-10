Starting today, vehicle shoppers in 48 U.S. cities can browse, order, finance, and schedule pickup of a new Hyundai vehicle from their local participating dealer directly on Amazon. Amazon Autos offers online automotive shopping from Hyundai dealers across major metropolitan areas nationwide (see full list below). We continue to add more Hyundai dealerships, and next year, we will roll out additional manufacturers, brands, cities, and new functionality.
With Amazon Autos, customers have a simple, end-to-end online experience to purchase their next vehicle, allowing them to:
- Browse and search for available vehicles at their local dealer by make, model, trim, color, and features
- Get an instant valuation and trade in their existing vehicle toward the price of the new car
- See transparent, upfront pricing
- Secure financing or pay in full
- Complete the checkout process online
- Schedule a pick-up time at the dealership
All of this is done within the convenient Amazon experience customers know and trust, providing a streamlined and transparent car buying process from search to purchase.
“We’re partnering with dealers and brands to redesign car shopping—making it more transparent, convenient, and customer-friendly," said Fan Jin, global head of Amazon Autos. "With Amazon Autos, we’re bringing the simplicity and ease customers expect from Amazon to car shopping, one of their largest purchases, while offering dealers a new channel to connect with a broad audience. We're excited to have Hyundai as our exclusive launch partner and look forward to welcoming more brands and expanding our selection to customers as the program grows. It’s still early for us and we welcome customer and dealer feedback as we continue to add new functionality, expand to additional brands, and iterate on the customer experience.”
For dealers, Amazon Autos offers a new sales channel that connects them with millions of Amazon customers. By streamlining the initial browsing and purchasing steps online, Amazon Autos enables dealers to focus on the most exciting part of the journey: the moment when customers pick up their new car at the dealership. This in-person experience lays the foundation for deep customer loyalty and trusted, long-term relationships.
A convenient, streamlined experience
With Amazon Autos, customers can search available vehicles from local participating dealers by model, trim, color, features and more—all in one place. Once customers select a vehicle, they can secure financing, e-sign paperwork, and complete their order with a few clicks. After finalizing their payment information, customers will select a day and time to pick up their new car from that local dealership.
Transparent, haggle-free pricing
Amazon Autos provides transparent pricing from local dealers, eliminating the need for negotiation. The price customers see at check-out is the price they pay, inclusive of all taxes and fees.
Seamless trade-ins
Customers can get a firm trade-in value for their current vehicle by answering questions about the vehicle’s condition. The value, which is provided by an independent third-party, can then be applied toward the purchase price of their new car through Amazon Autos—streamlining the upgrade process within the familiar Amazon shopping experience. At the dealership, customers complete the process by dropping off their trade-in when picking up their new vehicle.
A trusted Amazon shopping experience customers know and love
Vehicle shopping and purchases happen directly within the Amazon store with familiar features like customer reviews, seller (dealership) reviews, add to cart, and the simplicity of the Amazon checkout process.
"Listing our inventory on Amazon is a game-changer for how we connect with car buyers," said Steven Suh, general sales manager of South Bay Hyundai. "It allows us to showcase our vehicles to millions of daily shoppers, while setting our pricing upfront. We can now reach a large local audience with the convenient and transparent experience customers expect when shopping with Amazon. Customers come in excited to pick up their new car and we can build on those customer relationships from there. This experience really positions dealers for success in the modernizing economy."
Amazon Autos is initially rolling out with new Hyundai vehicles, and will expand to include additional automotive brands next year, increasing the selection of vehicles available to customers. We will also add functionality such as leasing and expanded financing options, as well as extend the offering to more U.S. cities.
Customers in the 48 available cities can shop for new Hyundai vehicles by visiting amazon.com/autos, searching "Amazon Autos" on Amazon.com, or through the mobile app.
Full list of cities where Amazon Autos is available: Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Birmingham, Boston, Champaign/Springfield, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbia, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Fond Du Lac, Ft. Myers/Naples, Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, Harrisonburg, Hartford, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Providence, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Sheboygan, Springfield, St. Louis, Tampa, W. Palm Beach, Washington D.C.