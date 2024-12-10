“We’re partnering with dealers and brands to redesign car shopping—making it more transparent, convenient, and customer-friendly," said Fan Jin, global head of Amazon Autos. "With Amazon Autos, we’re bringing the simplicity and ease customers expect from Amazon to car shopping, one of their largest purchases, while offering dealers a new channel to connect with a broad audience. We're excited to have Hyundai as our exclusive launch partner and look forward to welcoming more brands and expanding our selection to customers as the program grows. It’s still early for us and we welcome customer and dealer feedback as we continue to add new functionality, expand to additional brands, and iterate on the customer experience.”