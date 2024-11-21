This year with Buy with Prime, shoppers have more places to shop and more ways to save.
For the millions of U.S.-based Prime members who enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment in a single membership, Buy with Prime is a benefit that unlocks a massive selection of popular brands beyond the Amazon store. With Buy with Prime, members can shop directly from hundreds of new and popular online stores this holiday season using the same shopping experience they already know and love—including fast and free delivery, easy returns, 24/7 shopper support with participating brands, and a convenient checkout experience.
Save on new brands with Buy with Prime this holiday season
There are even more brands for customers to explore and find deep discounts this holiday season when using Buy with Prime—from celebrity brand favorites like Betty Buzz by Blake Lively, Kin Euphorics by Bella Hadid and Jen Batchelor, shoes from Steve Madden, and apparel and electronics by Mr. Beast. In fact, the number of brands offering Buy with Prime so far this year has increased by over 25% year over year! Check out some of the best Buy with Prime picks for this holiday season:
Gifts for beauty enthusiasts
Gifts for someone impossible to shop for
- Steve Madden
- OluKai
- We’re Not Really Strangers: Gift sets like the Friendship Edition, Family Edition, or Breakup Kit
- Mr. Beast
- Jolie: Filtered showerheads in Brushed Steel, Brushed Gold, Vibrant Red
- Brightech
Gifts for kids and new parents
Gifts for him
- Backbone Labs: Backbone One Carrying Case
- HEYDUDE
- Coffee Uplifts People: Flavors like Honey Berry Mocha Java, Cocoa Espresso, Mexico, Ethiopia, Peruvian Decaf
- Truff
- JLab
- OneBlade Shave
- IZOD
- bareMinerals
Gifts for the host
- Betty Buzz
- Kin Euphorics
- Carbone Fine Food
- Caitlyn Minimalist: Jewelry like Paris Oval Hoops, Diamond Drop Huggies, and Classic Diamond Tennis Bracelet
- BUBBL’R
- ShokzOpenRun
- Lux Unfiltered
Maximize this year’s holiday rewards and savings
Buy with Prime is rolling out new ways to help make saving money easier for customers this year with additional deals, exclusive promotions from brands, and opportunities to earn rewards. Prime members can now enjoy:
- Exclusive promotions up to 80% off: Starting November 21 through December 2, discover special discounts on Buy with Prime-enabled items by exploring the deals available. Simply select the Buy with Prime checkout option when purchasing from participating businesses to enjoy these limited-time offers, like 35% off of JLab’s ANC Earbuds, 30% off of Loops face masks, and 20% off of Carbone Fine Food sauces.
- The option to use “Shop with Points” balance on Buy with Prime purchases: Prime members can now apply their points from eligible credit cards, including Prime Visa and Prime Store Card, to pay for part or all their Buy with Prime orders, just like on the Amazon store. To learn more, visit the Amazon Shop with Points page.
New ways to discover brands and pay for your purchases
This year, Prime members have new ways to discover brands offering Buy with Prime, and new ways to pay for their order, offering customers even more convenience and flexibility while shopping.
Shoppers can now discover merchants offering Buy with Prime through TikTok Ads. This season, shoppers will see the Prime brand and a real-time delivery estimate for Buy with Prime-enabled items within a merchant’s TikTok Ad. After clicking the “Shop with Prime” button within these ads, shoppers are directed to the merchant’s website to complete their purchase.
Buy with Prime also recently announced that PayPal is available at checkout for participating brands, giving shoppers even more payment options for their holiday purchases this year.
Prime members have more to love this year with Buy with Prime
Since its launch, Buy with Prime has delighted Prime members with more places to use their Prime membership. In fact, Prime members:
- Shopped 50% more year-over-year using Buy with Prime so far this year
- Indicated at a rate of over 95% they’re very likely to use Buy with Prime again after making a purchase
- Are 50% more likely to buy again from DTC sites that offer Prime shopping benefits
- Shared that fast and free delivery are the top two reasons they choose Buy with Prime while shopping on a merchant’s website
- Agreed at a rate of 4.7 out of 5 that Buy with Prime offers a delivery and checkout experience they love
Shoppers interested in discovering more merchants to shop this holiday season beyond Amazon can visit the Buy with Prime website.
