For the millions of U.S.-based Prime members who enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment in a single membership, Buy with Prime is a benefit that unlocks a massive selection of popular brands beyond the Amazon store. With Buy with Prime, members can shop directly from hundreds of new and popular online stores this holiday season using the same shopping experience they already know and love—including fast and free delivery, easy returns, 24/7 shopper support with participating brands, and a convenient checkout experience.
Save on new brands with Buy with Prime this holiday season

There are even more brands for customers to explore and find deep discounts this holiday season when using Buy with Prime—from celebrity brand favorites like Betty Buzz by Blake Lively, Kin Euphorics by Bella Hadid and Jen Batchelor, shoes from Steve Madden, and apparel and electronics by Mr. Beast. In fact, the number of brands offering Buy with Prime so far this year has increased by over 25% year over year! Check out some of the best Buy with Prime picks for this holiday season:
White bottle of K18 hair treatment against emerald background

Gifts for beauty enthusiasts

Lamp on vibrant magenta background

Gifts for someone impossible to shop for

Plush cow toy with blue spots on orange background

Gifts for kids and new parents

Brown casual shoe on red background with textured fabric

Gifts for him

Kin Euphorics bottle with orange slice, hibiscus flower, and ginger on green background

Gifts for the host

Maximize this year’s holiday rewards and savings

Buy with Prime is rolling out new ways to help make saving money easier for customers this year with additional deals, exclusive promotions from brands, and opportunities to earn rewards. Prime members can now enjoy:
  • Exclusive promotions up to 80% off: Starting November 21 through December 2, discover special discounts on Buy with Prime-enabled items by exploring the deals available. Simply select the Buy with Prime checkout option when purchasing from participating businesses to enjoy these limited-time offers, like 35% off of JLab’s ANC Earbuds, 30% off of Loops face masks, and 20% off of Carbone Fine Food sauces.
  • The option to use “Shop with Points” balance on Buy with Prime purchases: Prime members can now apply their points from eligible credit cards, including Prime Visa and Prime Store Card, to pay for part or all their Buy with Prime orders, just like on the Amazon store. To learn more, visit the Amazon Shop with Points page.
New ways to discover brands and pay for your purchases

This year, Prime members have new ways to discover brands offering Buy with Prime, and new ways to pay for their order, offering customers even more convenience and flexibility while shopping.
Shoppers can now discover merchants offering Buy with Prime through TikTok Ads. This season, shoppers will see the Prime brand and a real-time delivery estimate for Buy with Prime-enabled items within a merchant’s TikTok Ad. After clicking the “Shop with Prime” button within these ads, shoppers are directed to the merchant’s website to complete their purchase.
Buy with Prime also recently announced that PayPal is available at checkout for participating brands, giving shoppers even more payment options for their holiday purchases this year.

Prime members have more to love this year with Buy with Prime

Since its launch, Buy with Prime has delighted Prime members with more places to use their Prime membership. In fact, Prime members:
Infographic showing key features and statistics of Buy with Prime service
Shoppers interested in discovering more merchants to shop this holiday season beyond Amazon can visit the Buy with Prime website.
