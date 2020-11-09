Amazon News

Facebook
Back to Amazon
Sustainability
Less packaging, more smiles
Read more
November 09, 2020
Retail
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 spotlights gifts from Black-owned businesses
Read more
November 09, 2020
Workplace
Recognizing the 8,000 Amazon Reservists and National Guard members called to service during the COVID-19 pandemic
Read more
November 09, 2020
Devices
8 holiday cooking tips from Alexa and Food Network Kitchen
Read more
November 08, 2020
AWS
Machine learning for kids
Read more
November 06, 2020
Workplace
Veterans and military spouses help build the future at Amazon
Read more
November 04, 2020
Community
Building a global community for Black girls to code
Read more
November 02, 2020
Retail
Amazon celebrates the human spirit in its 2020 holiday campaign
Read more
November 01, 2020
Workplace
Honoring Native cultures, traditions, and histories at Amazon
Read more
October 30, 2020
Devices
"Alexa, how old are you?"
Read more
October 29, 2020
Workplace
Meet Amazon employees gearing up for this holiday season
Read more
October 29, 2020
Retail
Amazon Home partners with Ciara and Russell Wilson to celebrate a "Hometown Hero"
Read more
October 27, 2020
