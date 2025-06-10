Project Kuiper is Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network, and our mission is to deliver fast, reliable internet to customers and communities around the world. Our initial satellite constellation will include more than 3,200 spacecraft, which we began deploying in April 2025 when we sent our first 27 satellites into space. That mission was the first of more than 80 to deploy our constellation.
Follow along here for updates on recent and upcoming Project Kuiper missions.
Upcoming missions
We’re preparing to launch our next batch of Project Kuiper satellites with United Launch Alliance (ULA). Named KA-02 for our second Kuiper launch on an Atlas V rocket, the mission will send another 27 satellites into orbit, bringing our total constellation size to 54 satellites.
ULA will deploy the satellites at an altitude of 280 miles (450 kilometers) above Earth, at which point the Project Kuiper team will take over command of the mission from our 24/7 mission operations center in Redmond, Washington, confirm satellite health, and ultimately raise the satellites to their assigned orbit of 392 miles (630 km) above Earth.
Mission name: KA-02 (Kuiper Atlas 2)
Launch vehicle: ULA Atlas V 551
Launch date/time: No earlier than Monday, June 16, 2025, 1:25pm EDT
Number of satellites: 27
Launch site: Space Launch Complex-41, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
For the latest mission updates and a link to the ULA launch livestream, follow ULA’s Kuiper-2 mission page.
Past missions
Mission No. 1
Mission name: KA-01 (Kuiper Atlas 1)
Launch vehicle: ULA Atlas V 551
Launch date/time: Monday, April 28, 2025, 7:01pm EDT
Number of satellites: 27
Launch site: Space Launch Complex-41, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
