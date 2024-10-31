Ushering in a new era of fulfillment operations, we recently unveiled our

next-generation fulfillment centers

. The first of these sites is now operating in Shreveport, Louisiana and will create 2,500 jobs and pioneer the use of cutting-edge technologies designed to empower employees and optimize efficiency. The facility is equipped with 10 times the amount of robotics, including systems like

Robin, Cardinal, and Sparrow

, a trio of AI-powered robotic arms, that efficiently sort, stack, and consolidate millions of items and customer orders. Thanks to advances in generative AI, our latest version of Sparrow can now handle over 200 million unique products of all different shapes, sizes and weights.