“As a physician, building trusting relationships with my patients has always been the most rewarding part of my work,” said Andrew Diamond, MD, chief medical officer, Amazon One Medical. “With the support of our AI tools, we’ve implemented into our custom electronic health record, I can sit down with a patient, make eye contact, and have an uninterrupted conversation—free from typing notes or reviewing lengthy records. By reducing these distractions, Amazon One Medical clinicians can focus on why many of us became doctors in the first place—to develop caring and personal relationships with our patients to help them get and stay healthy.”