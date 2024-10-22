Reimagining primary care with AI helps ease administrative workload on providers.
Studies suggest that family physicians spend over 17 hours a week on administrative tasks such as reviewing records and taking notes. That is equivalent to two full days a week spent on paperwork, rather than patient care. It’s no surprise the health care industry is dealing with provider burnout and shortages, a problem projected to only get worse. At Amazon One Medical, we believe this experience needs transformation—for both doctors and patients. We’re responsibly using technology to reduce administrative tasks by 40%, compared to industry standards, to give doctors more time with their patients.
“As a physician, building trusting relationships with my patients has always been the most rewarding part of my work,” said Andrew Diamond, MD, chief medical officer, Amazon One Medical. “With the support of our AI tools, we’ve implemented into our custom electronic health record, I can sit down with a patient, make eye contact, and have an uninterrupted conversation—free from typing notes or reviewing lengthy records. By reducing these distractions, Amazon One Medical clinicians can focus on why many of us became doctors in the first place—to develop caring and personal relationships with our patients to help them get and stay healthy.”
Amazon’s technology teams work hand in hand with Amazon One Medical providers to develop effective, real-world AI solutions that simplify provider workflows while enhancing patient experiences. Amazon One Medical’s proprietary electronic health record system, 1Life, enables Amazon’s technology teams to continuously iterate, test, and refine the tools available to Amazon One Medical providers.
Here are some of the ways Amazon One Medical’s AI technology, powered by AWS generative AI services including Amazon Bedrock and AWS HealthScribe, helps doctors save time:
Visit notes at conversational speed: We use AWS HealthScribe to help capture the context and details discussed during patient visits in real time. Instead of manually note-taking behind a computer, providers can be fully present and attentive when with patients. Then the provider will review, update as needed, and approve the notes before submitting them. This fosters a more personalized and engaging experience, while eliminating hours of after-visit documentation.
Medical history, summarized: AI reads, labels, and summarizes lengthy medical records received from outside of Amazon One Medical, surfacing relevant details like screening exams, results, and current and/or previous medications. This enables well-informed, personalized care plans based on the patient’s health history and journey.
Responsive patient communication: Our AI messaging tool helps care teams promptly respond to patient messages with friendly and detailed notes they can customize before sending. Faster responses encourage patient engagement and ongoing dialogue between members and their care team.
Seamless care team collaboration: We use AI to assess patient needs and care team skills to route tasks and workflows to the most suitable person, whether an office administrator, doctor, care coordinator, or pharmacist. This facilitates seamless communication and coordination and fosters a collaborative, team-based approach to care.
“Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize health care delivery, and we’re just at the beginning stages,” said Prakash Bulusu, chief technology officer, Amazon Health Services. “Our vision is to harness AI to empower primary care providers and enable them to deliver exceptional, human-centered care by easing the burden of time consuming administrative tasks. By intelligently applying AI to review health records, identify potential care gaps, route incoming messages, and help automate non-clinical workflows, primary care providers can focus on what matters most—fostering meaningful patient connections and delivering the best possible care.”
Protecting patient privacy is foundational to how we design and operate our products and services, and we uphold the highest standards for safeguarding protected health information. These innovations represent Amazon One Medical’s commitment to building a differentiated primary care experience—one that alleviates provider burden, fosters deeper patient-provider relationships, and paves the way for a better experience for all.