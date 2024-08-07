Across Amazon, every one of our teams is working on building generative AI applications that reinvent and enhance their customers’ experiences. This includes health care. We believe we can make the health care experience easier for patients and providers, and we know generative AI will play a critical role in that.
An Amazon Pharmacy prescription bottle in a fulfillment center.

5 ways Amazon Pharmacy uses AI to make getting medications more convenient for customers

See how Amazon is using generative AI to empower medical professionals and improve health care, starting with your prescriptions.

At the 2024 Aspen Ideas Festival, we recently came together to share that mission. This wide-ranging conversation moderated by Katie Couric aimed to raise awareness of the extraordinary challenges, triumphs and continual opportunities to improve patient navigation for complex diseases like cancer and neurodegenerative disease—featuring the story of Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya—from the new Prime Video documentary—For Love and Life: No Ordinary Campaign. And, we delved into how our investments in AI are helping to transform health care today—and the potential for AI to help improve human health in the future.
Here are a few ways we believe AI is helping to transform health care.

Health care visits give clinicians an opportunity to actively engage with patients. But the critical need to capture detailed notes during appointments often diverts attention away from meaningful patient-clinician conversation. Amazon is developing artificial intelligence solutions, like HealthScribe, a HIPAA-eligible service that uses generative AI to automatically create clinical notes from doctor-patient conversations.

An illustration of a doctor-patient dialogue on chest pain evaluation

The AI-generated notes cite every detail directly from the recorded conversation transcript for transparency. Doctors can quickly review and approve the notes before entering them into health records, saving valuable time while ensuring accuracy. Health care software providers are also integrating HealthScribe to bring this game-changing capability into their applications. The result is more efficient, collaborative, and satisfying visits for clinicians and patients alike.

2.
Identifying new medications faster

Bringing a new drug to market is time and cost intensive, taking an average of 10 to 15 years. One way AWS helps life sciences organizations accelerate this process is by providing researchers with access to the latest generative AI advancements so they can find the answers they need faster. Recently, AWS announced a collaboration with EvolutionaryScale, a frontier AI research lab dedicated to advancing biological research and life sciences. With this collaboration, EvolutionaryScale’s ESM3, a frontier, state-of-the-art language model family, will be made available on AWS, enabling researchers and scientists to create entirely new proteins that have not existed in nature, potentially reducing the cost and time of bringing new therapeutics to market by years and millions of dollars.

Children undergoing cancer treatment
AI can improve children's health care. Here's how AWS is helping.

AWS is providing $10 million to accelerate research for pediatric health care and to better understand rare diseases.

3.
Making filling and processing prescriptions easier

Amazon Pharmacy leverages generative AI to fill prescriptions more quickly and accurately, make customer service faster and more helpful, and ensure the right quantities of medications are stocked for customers. Amazon Pharmacy is also working on AI applications that provide more transparent pricing on prescription medications, enabling customers to shop for the best price. This eliminates the need for customers to spend time waiting in long lines at the pharmacy, and allows them to get the medications they need, from the comfort of their home.

An image of a man smiling while holding a small white dog. There is a landscape behind him with a large, snow-capped mountain in the distance.
How Amazon Pharmacy helped my 73-year-old dad get medication delivered to his doorstep in rural Utah

Amazon Pharmacy delivers to all 50 U.S. states, including the District of Columbia. Here's how I helped my dad sign up for deliveries in rural Utah.

Amazon Pharmacy is also harnessing the power of machine learning and generative AI to provide real-time estimated pricing for prescription medications based on your insurance, without you needing to enter insurance details. This approach allows customers to easily compare pricing options upfront, including insurance estimates, Prime savings, RxPass subscriptions, and automatic coupons, enabling better informed decisions when shopping for medications.

Pharmacist stocking shelves in drug store aisle
4.
Providing accurate prescription medications

While there may be some truth to the notion that doctors' handwriting can sometimes be difficult to read, most prescriptions today are typed and sent electronically by your doctor's office. However, even digital prescriptions can contain confusing or inconsistent instructions. That's why Amazon Pharmacy uses advanced technology to accurately capture all the details from your prescription. We utilize AWS Textract, a computer vision service that automatically extracts printed text, handwriting and data from virtually any document to accurately capture prescription details. This makes the directions on your prescription more clear and structured, allowing our pharmacists to fill your medications quickly and accurately, while reducing potential errors.

A photo of a person working on a laptop there are graphics of checklists in front of them.
How AWS Partners are advancing generative AI for government, health care, and other public sector organizations

AWS Partners are at the forefront of generative AI–powered solutions designed specifically for the public sector.

Our pharmacists still carefully review every prescription because sometimes provider instructions may be incorrect in ways that technology cannot detect. But by combining cutting-edge AI with professional pharmacist expertise, Amazon Pharmacy can process orders 90% faster than traditional methods, while most importantly, reducing the chance of mistakes with your medication. We're committed to making your pharmacy experience as safe and convenient as possible.

5.
Reaching more people through strategic partnerships

Amazon is committed to developing AI responsibly, taking a people-centric approach that prioritizes education, science, and customers. This ethical framework guides our health care partnerships. For example, Amazon Health Services and AWS collaborate with leading health care systems—including Advocate, Mass General and Mount Sinai; insurers—including Blue Shield and Prime Therapeutics; and life sciences companies—including Pfizer and Gilead to explore how AI can enhance patient experiences and outcomes. We’re focused on using machine learning to uncover valuable patient insights, while ensuring stringent privacy and security protocols. Computer vision and natural language processing are deployed to automate tedious administrative tasks, so health care professionals can focus on patient care.

Whether through AWS cloud services or Amazon Health Service solutions, Amazon aims to democratize AI capabilities for the health care industry—and ultimately make it easier for customers and patients to get and stay healthy.
